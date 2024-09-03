A Silly, Sexy & Sophisticated City

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Wow! Milwaukee is exploding with events, shows, contests and other outings this week! Enjoy an outdoor viewing of The Wizard of Oz or join me for drag-queen bingo at Pop. Settle in for a classic play, party at a drag show or get randy with a leather competition. Cream City has it all this week. I’ll be back next time with a little homespun advice but until then, I’ll see you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 5—Bitchin’ Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave): I’ve joined the friendly team at Pop to bring drag-queen bingo to Walker’s Point. Join me at 7:30 p.m. for 10 rounds of bawdy, bitchin’, kooky fun, great prizes and frosty drinks. Get there early to order up some savory bites from Pop’s popular menu. Can’t make it this week? I’m yanking balls at Pop every Thursday! Pop in sometime!

September 6—Wizard of Oz 85th Anniversary Celebration at Downtown Oconomowoc (Main St. and Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc): Enjoy The Wizard of Oz like never before with this outdoor viewing and street bash that includes hot air balloons, rock walls, bounce houses, a costume contest and more. The food and fun start at 4 p.m. but chairs for the movie can be put out as early as 1 p.m. See moonlitmovies.org for details.

September 7—MAC Moving Sale at Miller and Campbell Costumes (907 S. First St.): The city’s favorite costume shop is moving to West Allis but wants to celebrate with this incredible sale. Enjoy 25-50% off costumes, wigs, fabrics, vintage items and more during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. sale.

September 7—2024 Fiesta Selena at The Farmhouse Paint Bar(4507 S. Sixth St.): Considered to be one of the country’s largest Selena-fan celebrations, this party includes everything from a look-alike contest and fashion show to a tribute concert, marketplace and food trucks. The fest runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. See farmhouseart.com for details.

September 7—Mr. Milwaukee Leather Contest at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): The teams at M.O.B. (Milwaukee Organized Bears), D.I.X. and Jack Daniels join forces to host this leather competition, that’ll send someone to the IML competition in Chicago. In addition, the winner receives a cash prize, trophy and more. Contestants hit the stage at 7 p.m.

September 7—Out in the Park Private LGBTQ+ Diversity Night at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Pkwy., Gurnee, IL): This night at the park returns for a 13th year! The event is open to ticket holders only, so the wait times for rides, food and beverages are all reduced. There’s a limit on tickets so get yours soon via gaysixflagschicago.com. The good times start at 8 p.m. and run to midnight but get there early and tailgate in the parking lot, and don’t forget the after party at Charlies (3726 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL).

September 7—"Vers: All Things Adele” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Local favorite Gluttoni Sinn brings back her popular show with this drag-star salute to Adele. The show starts at 10 p.m. but nab a seat early to make it a night to remember.

September 9—LGBTQ+ Disability Support Group (Virtual Meeting) via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Meet new friends, share today’s experiences, problems and successes, and have fun during this group for disabled folks who identify as this LGBTQ+. The peer-led group focuses on various topics from 2:30-4:30 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Contact ccarter@mkelgbt.org for details and login info.

September 11—Milwaukee Rep’s Pride Night Prelude to a Kiss: A Musical at Sharon Lynn Wilson Center (3270 Mitchell Park Drive): The Rep might be getting a facelift, but that isn’t about to stop the fantastic performances! Join me at Pride Night for this spectacular musical performed at the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center. The pre-show party starts with complimentary cocktails before we take in the show at 7:30 p.m. Simply go to milwaukeerep.com and use the promo code PRIDENIGHT for the $30 special.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.