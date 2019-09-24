A Teeny Weenie Problem

Dear Ruthie,

I have a small penis. It’s so small that I hate my body, find it nearly impossible to get naked with anyone and resist dating in any form for fear it will lead to an embarrassing moment of intimacy. Casual NSA hookups? Nope. Not going to happen for obvious reasons.

Before you say anything about the average penis size; I’ve done my research, and mine is noticeably below average. It’s very upsetting and depressing, particularly being gay because the people I want to have sex with have the same equipment I do. They know how small it is. Any input (from you) would be valued.

Thanks,Tiny Tim

PS: My real name is not Tim, btw.

Dear Friend,

Let me start by saying that I’m not a doctor or therapist. That said, you might want to see one. Start by talking to your family practitioner. There are a few medical conditions a doctor can check for that may be the cause of your situation. Your doctor might refer you to a urologist or another specialist. Follow through with this recommendation.

Secondly, I’d suggest you meet with a therapist... someone you can talk to about any shortcomings you’re experiencing. (No pun intended. Okay, maybe a bit.) A therapist can help improve your self-confidence, your body issues and overall self-esteem. A therapist can help you love yourself inside and out, as well as explore your fear of intimacy and give you the tools to cope with those fears. Taking these steps might not change your penis size, they’ll likely open a whole new world of self-acceptance, companionship and love. Take these steps and start living your best life now, sugar!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Sept. 26—Roxxxy Andrews at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): RuPaul darling Roxxxy Andrews (yep, that’s three “Xs”) shimmies into Brew City for an 18+ show that hits the stage at 10 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10 to $30, depending on your age and whether or not you want to attend the meet-and-greet event with Roxxxy afterward. That said, swing by thisisitbar.ticketleap.com for details.

Sept. 27 through Sept. 29—Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): From Halloween crafts and hay fights to pumpkin bowling and the granddaddy of all farmers markets, this fall fest is a must for any autumn lover. Take the kids during the day for family friendly fun or hit the fest with your buddies at night for beer tents, live music and good times. See wistatefair.com/harvestfair for schedules, vendor lists and more.

Sept. 27—TGIF Happy Hour at Points View Boîte (1619 S. First St.): Enjoy a cocktail or two as you make new friends during the 5:30-7:30 p.m. evening. Hosted by the gang at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this monthly, travelling happy hour promises to start your weekend off on a friendly step.

Sept. 27—West Side Story Pride Night at The Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): Take in the classic musical West Side Story as only the legendary Rep can perform it when you join others from the LGBTQ community on this special night. Your $30 ticket includes a seat to the play as well as a pre-show reception with complimentary appetizers, beer and wine. The memorable night starts at 6:30 p.m., with the curtain going up at 8 p.m. Call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com for tickets, and be sure to use the promo code “PRIDE” to get this special offer.

Sept. 28—Walker’s Point 5th Street Fest at Fifth and National: See why this street fest is quickly becoming the toast of the town and a popular way to give summer a rowdy farewell. Two stages of live entertainment, beer tents, vendors, artists and restaurants make for an incredible noon-10:30 p.m. event. Join me for the Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas Revue on the South Stage at 9:45 p.m., and check out 5thstreetfest.com to learn everything this incredible street fest has to offer.

Sept. 29—Farewell Roast of Pagan Holladay at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): One of Milwaukee’s favorite performers is packing up her wigs and heading to Texas... and we want to send her off in style! Join the “Camp Wannakiki Season One” finalist and her friends as they bid her cheese curd wishes and craft beer dreams. Several shady ladies roast Pagan during the 6:30 p.m. change-of-pace drag show that puts the spotlight on Cream City’s self-described imaginary frenemy... Pagan Holladay!

Oct. 2—College Night at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Everyone’s favorite Cathedral Square hot spot turns up the heat when it opens its doors to college students. From 8 p.m. to bar close, those 18 and older can enjoy This Is It’s dance floor and drag show for a $10 door charge and valid ID (not student IDs). Enjoy this sexy brand of craziness every Wednesday night.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Watch, like, subscribe and share her reality show, “Camp Wannakiki Season 2,” on YouTube today!