A Year of Covid: Lessons Learned

I was going to title this column “The Silver Lining of COVID,” but that felt insensitive, condescending and just plain wrong. I do, however, believe that we couldn’t possibly have gone through an ordeal such as COVID 19, without having learned some lessons. Granted, were not out of the woods yet, but after a year of quarantines, social distancing, virtual schooling and the like, I think it’s safe to say we’ve learned a thing or two from this (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

For starters, I believe we’ve gained a deeper appreciation of life. We saw how very quickly and unexpectedly life can be taken away. We worried about the health of our loved ones, we protected the lives of the elderly, and we revaluated our own health and appreciation for life.

In addition, we’ve learned how to be resilient, resourceful and ban together to accomplish wonderful things. From organizing mass grocery trips so older friends and family could stay home to setting up enormous field hospitals that relieved at-capacity hospitals, we learned to work together (quickly) and help one another for the better good.

We also re-discovered a deeper need to support local businesses. Many have always “bought local,” but with Cream City establishments closing regularly, the realization to “buy local” was, perhaps, the siren many needed. I know I personally will be visiting far more locally owned restaurants, shops, bars and the like as Covid restrictions pare down. (For some examples, see the events listed in this week’s social calendar below.)

There are other things this pandemic gave us: a keener sense of government, social services and health department processes; a spotlight on our reliance of frontline workers; an appreciation for healthcare workers; and so many other realizations and lessons learned. If you feel there’s something you’ve learned during Covid, share it with me at dearruthie@shepherdexpress.com. I’d love to hear what you personally walked away with as well as what you think we’ve learned as a country. I look forward to hearing from you! Until then, stay safe, stay healthy and take care of one another.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 1—Circles of Reflection (Virtual) Support Group: Ideal for anyone seeking personal development, answers about addiction, social awareness and self-motivation, this weekly (anonymous) support group tries to help participants gain a greater understanding of themselves. Hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, the 5:30-7:30 p.m. meeting is free to attend by logging onto www.meet.google.com/rou-pqfg-qtn.

April 2—Flannel Friday at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Milwaukee has a new LGBTQ+ bar, hunty! It’s Hunty’s Social Club! Check out the city’s latest hot spot during this monthly ladies night. Grab your flannel, your mask and your honey bunny and head on down to this 9 p.m. party. Be sure to try the house specialty....Uncle Hunty’s Cherry Old Fashioned. You won’t be disappointed!

April 2—“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Catch up on the latest from Ru and girls when Miss Fluid, Shannon Dupree, hosts this 7 p.m. bash. All eyes might be on the monitors, but the friendly bartenders are anxious to dish out beer, wine and rail drinks at half price.

April 3—Cocktails with a Curator at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Cocktails? A free walking art tour? Saint Kate Hotel? Who could ask for anything more? Grab a flute of bubbly or a craft cocktail, then enjoy an intimate exploration of the artwork in this incredible hotel. The 5 p.m. event is led by Saint Kate Curator and Art Historian, Samantha Timm, who promises an interesting, fun and fabulous 30-minute tour. Note that the event is limited to 10 participants, so register early via the events area of www.saintkatearts.com.

April 4—“The Milwaukee Matinee” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Check out this 4 p.m. drag show, and you’ll close out the weekend in style while still getting home early enough for the workweek. The lovely Kayos Mirage emcees the fun that bring some of the city’s top entertainers to the stage.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.