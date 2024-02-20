An Affair to Remember

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie,

My friend (a 53-year-old straight woman) is in love with a gay man. She introduced this man to our group of girlfriends a year ago, and we all adore him. We love spending time with him and invite him to our parties and things. She, however, has taken things to a different level.

We get that her relationship with him is stronger than ours, but we can tell she’s fallen for him. She buys him gifts, takes him on trips and treats him like a boyfriend. She’ll tell us about “romantic dinners” and “romantic walks on the beach” with him. Romantic? He’s gay!

Should I or my girlfriends say anything to her? I fear she’s going to get hurt or that she’s living some sort of lie, and I’m not sure what to do.

What do you think?

Concerned Carrie

Dear Care-Bear,

I understand you don’t want to see your gal pal hurt, but she’s a big girl. Is she blowing her friendship with this man out of proportion? Possibly…but that’s her mistake to make. We also don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. Maybe there is some sort of relationship you’re not aware of – be it sexual or not.

Let these two adults have their fun. If she eventually comes running to you with a broken heart, be there for her; until then, stay out of her personal beeswax.

February 21—Mamma Mia at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Mamma Mia! Here we go again! Featuring the music of ABBA, this much-loved story returns to Milwaukee for another exciting run. You already know you’re going to love this fantastic show, so get seats before the production closes February 25. See marcuscenter.org for tickets a well as information on bonus opportunities including pre-show parties and after-show talkbacks with the cast.

February 22—"Margaret Cho: Live and Livid!” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Comedian, actor, five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee, activist and overall goddess, Margaret Cho brings her latest show to Cream City with a 7:30 p.m. show. Go to pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets to the one of the community’s favorite funny ladies.

February 23—“Breakups: Sing Your Heart Out” Variety Show at The Fitzgerald Mansion (1119 N. Marshall St.) The city’s chorus for gay men and their allies, Our Voice Milwaukee, offers up this tongue-and-cheek alternative to lovely-dovey Valentine’s dates. I emcee the 7 p.m. fundraiser that promises laughs alongside the toe-tapping tunes Our Voice is known for. You’ll also enjoy light appetizers, a silent raffle, a 50/50 raffle and cash bar, so nab your seat at ourvoicemke.org.

February 23 & 24—The Fireball at University of Wisconsin Eau Claire/Davies Center (105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire): Rage is the theme of this 11th annual 2-night bash featuring drag, dance, DJs and more. Sashay over to thefireballuwec.com for a variety of ticket packages, table reservations and entertainer announcements.

February 24—Mardi Gras Lovelies M.O.B. Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): It’s that time of the month. Time for some day drinking with the Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.)! The boys are bringing a bit of NOLA to Cream City with this 3-7 p.m. beer bust. Come dressed in your sexiest Mardi Gras (or Valentines) attire and receive 5 free raffle tickets.

February 25—42nd Anniversary Celebration of the 1st Gay Rights Bill at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): The country’s first gay-rights bill was signed 42 years ago … and it was signed in Wisconsin! Let’s honor this occasion with a party at Fluid, featuring notable presentations, special guests, a book signing by the legendary B.J. Daniels, specialty cocktails and, of course, Fluid’s friendly staff. The fun starts at 2 p.m.

February 26—All Colors Are Beautiful: A Queer BiPOC Discussion Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): It’s time to stand together in LGBTQIA2S+ Black, Indigenous, Latine, MENA/SWANA, and AAPI for solidarity. Join this 6-7 p.m. group and share stories, support and successes. See mkelgbt.org for additional information on this monthly meeting.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.