Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’d appreciate some advice on how to deal with a narcissistic man still living with his narcissistic mother regardless of the fact that he’s over 40 years old. What do I do?

Thanks,

Anti Egotistical

Dear Ego,

You get the hell outta that relationship, that’s what you do! Narcissist or not, clearly, he’s not your Prince Charming or you wouldn’t be writing me. Toss in his old lady, and you’ve got double trouble on your hands.

I’ve also got to wonder what the hell a 40-something living his with mom has an attitude about? Someone needs to knock that chip off his shoulder and leaving the relationship might just do it, honey pie. So, go find a real man who can take care of himself without being insanely self-absorbed and tied to mommy’s apron strings.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 11—Virtual Book Launch for Death Foretold by David S. Pederson: The team at Boswell Books hosts this online reading and discussion by local author David Pederson. Twice-nominated for a Lambda Literary Award, Pederson proudly kicks off the latest in his Heath Barrington mystery series, and you can be in on the excitement when you register at www.us02web.zoom.us.

August 13—“Hedwig Cast Reunion” Concert at Peck Pavilion Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The finale of the Marcus summer outdoor concert series, this show features cast members from the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Singing songs from that musical as well as hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, they’re sure to start your Friday off on a lively note. The concert starts at 7 p.m. but nab your ticket first at www.ticketmaster.com. Reserved seats are $25; Pod areas on the lawn seat four at $42 per Pod.

August 13—Boys II Men at Wisconsin State Fair (640 S. 84th St.): Celebrate decades of music with one of the greatest bands in the R&B arena ... Boys II Men! The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., with tickets running $39 to $49, including passes to the fair. See www.wistatefair.com for tickets and details.

August 13—Opening Night, The Lady with All the Answers at 6th Street Theatre (318 Sixth St., Racine): If you’re reading “Dear Ruthie,” you’re likely a fan of advice columns, so why not take in a show about Ann Landers, one of the greatest advice columnists of all time? Written by David Rambo and directed by Rich Smith this one-woman show demonstrates how this hilarious, no-nonsense writer struck a chord with America. See www.overourheadplayers.org for tickets to the play that runs through August 28.

August 14—Sister Water Beer Garden at St. Joseph Center (at 29th and Orchard Streets): Enjoy a brewski with the School Sisters of Saint Francis! The grab-and-go beer boxes offer craft beers (or root beer), glasses, pretzels and more. Enjoy live music on site during the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick up but be sure to preorder your boxed set at www.sssf.org first.

August 15—Morning Glory Art Fair at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Shop till you drop when 140 local artists, crafters, painters and others set up shop in the Deer District. Enjoy the festive, free-admission fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 15—“The Milwaukee Matinee” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Kick your Sunday Funday up a notch with this 4 p.m. drag show, featuring some of the city’s finest performers. Enjoy the bar’s legendary drink specials, friendly bartenders, great music and more when you swing by the Cathedral Square staple.

August 17—Men’s Coming Out Group at Estabrook Park (4400 N. Estabrook Pkwy.): Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center takes this popular support group to Estabrook Park for some outdoor bonding. If you’d like a little help with your coming out process, looking to make a few new friends or simply wish to share your coming out stories, issues and concerns, give this 6-7:30 p.m. group a try. Questions? Shoot an email to rouse.joseph@gmail.com for more information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.