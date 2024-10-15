Autumn Events Heat Up in MKE

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

October has always been a much-anticipated month for the LGBTQ+ community. This year, however, the city seems to be hosting more events than ever before! Check out my social calendar below, and let’s squeeze as much fun out of autumn as possible! I’ll be back next week with a little neighborly advice, but until then I’ll see you out and about.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 18—Firehouse Friday: Ruthie’s All-Live Cabaret at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): My crew and I are back with another all-live cabaret. Join me and the band for a great night of live music, comedy and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by the show at 7 p.m. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets, and let’s have some fun!

October 18—Opening Night The Vultures at Inspirational Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): Celebrate fall with this hilarious, original murder mystery! Produced by the city’s LGBTQ+ focused theater company, Theatrical Tendencies, this delightful show is sure to become a highlight of your Halloween season. See www.theatricaltendencies.com for show times and tickets before the whodunnit closes October 27.

October 19—Flannel Fest at Boone & Crocket (818 W. Water St.): It’s back! One of the city’s coolest fall fest returns for another run. From 2-10 p.m. the parking lot outside Boone & Crocker and The Cooperage features food venders, music stages, a beer tent, artists and makers and more. Be sure to head inside for cocktails, wine and specialty beverages, too.

October 19—Pride Ride Wisconsin Motor Mayhem Benefitting Cream City PAH at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): It’s time to party with the crew from Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ motorcycle group. This 7 p.m. night includes raffles, shots, prizes and more. Donations benefit Cream City PAH—the local organization of pets and handlers—so come dressed to win the PAH costume contest!

October 20—Milwaukee Makers Market “Celebrate Halloween” at Milwaukee County Historical Society (910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.): Free and open to the public, this event puts a spooky spin on markers-mart fun. More than 30 vendors and businesses set up shop for a scary shopping experience from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t miss the food trucks outside as well!

October 20—Witches Faire at Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall (1920 S. 37th St.): Part of the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, this 1-6 p.m. bash includes workshops, vendors, palm and tarot readers, a cash bar, food and more. Take in the 5:30 p.m. ritual and drop off a donation for Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter while checking out the witchin’ good time!

October 21—Democratic Party of WI General Membership Meeting at GCIU/MKE Labor Council (633 S. Hawley Rd.): Want to get involved with the local Democratic party organization? This could be your last chance to volunteer before the election. Come to this 6 p.m. public meeting where you’ll hear from volunteer coordinators about how you can help. You’ll also enjoy a pizza dinner, prize giveaways and more.

October 21—“Vegas, Baby! Elvis to Rat Pack to Celine” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Celebrate the music and entertainers that continue to make the Vegas strip pop! This lively show pays tribute to everyone from Elvis to Kelly Clarkson as well as all the other famous acts that keep Vegas tourists coming back for more. Stop by www.sunsetplayhouse.com for showtimes and tickets.

October 23—Catwalk for a Cause Fashion Show at The Westin (550 N. Van Buren St.): The Institute of Beauty and Wellness hosts this must-attend event benefitting the group After Breast Care Diagnosis. The 6-9 p.m. glam fest features plenty of mixing and mingling, beauty and fun, so you get your tickets today via www.institute-beauty-wellness.betterworld.org.

October 23—“P!nk Live 2024 Tour” at Fiserv Forum (1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): One of the most celebrated performers of our time brings her jaw-dropping tour to Milwaukee! Catch Pink in all her talented, costumed, aerial glory with this incredible 7:30 p.m. concert. Get your tickets at www.fiservforum.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.