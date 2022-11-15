Birthdays Are What You Make of Them

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m turning 74 this month, and I’m freaking the fuck out. I hate getting older and this birthday is really hitting me harder than most. Seventy-four! Jesus Christ! Life sucks! I hate being this age. I wish I could turn back time. Kids have it so good. Any suggestions on getting over this hump of a birthday?

Thanks,

Candle in the Wind

Dear Windy,

Happy birthday! Seriously…happy birthday. Have one. Make it happy. It’s only a “hump of a birthday” if you make it out to be, so change your attitude and you’ll change a lot in your life.

If birthdays aren’t your thing, and for many they’re not, then forget about it! No biggie! It’s your day … do with it what you will. If the day bothers you that much, try getting your mind off things by seeing a movie, taking a nap, hitting a mall or strolling through a museum.

Do you find yourself dealing with depression or anxiety where the aging process is concerned? Is the worry about age consuming you regularly? If so, you might want to contact a professional therapist and work through the issue at hand.

For some getting older is a curse; for others it’s a blessing. Hopefully, you’ll begin to accept the aging process for what it is, and you’ll embrace all that life has to offer, including the experience and wisdom that comes with age.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 18—Courage MKE’s 2022 Gala at Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road): Celebrate the success of Courage MKE, support new endeavors and commemorate all the good this incredible resource does in our city. The 6 p.m. evening kicks off with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, awards, auctions and a fabu drag show! Hop over to event.gives/ourpride for tickets and more.

November 18—Opening Night of Misery at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (158 N. Broadway): The Stephen King classic comes to life with this white-knuckled production, just in time to spice up autumn. Get your tickets at broadwaytheatrecenter.com before the run ends on December 18.

November 19—Annual Holiday Market at Story Hill FireHouse (407 N. Hawley Road): The holidays are just around the corner, so why not shop local while crossing a few names off your gift list? Stop by this fourth annual marketplace for unique items from artists, crafters and makers. Sip and snack while you shop during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event.

November 19—Pride Ride Wisconsin Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): During the non-riding season, Pride Ride Wisconsin hosts monthly fundraisers at this friendly leather bar. Stop on down this month to help local families put food on the table. Enjoy two-for-one drink specials, raffles and more during the 3-7 p.m. party.

November 19—"Bosom Buddies: Turkey Trot, Flops and Fun” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St): Kick off your Saturday night with this 5 p.m. nod to Broadway’s biggest flops. Drag queens, live singers, friendly bartenders and a happy crowd make this a monthly cocktail hour you don’t want to miss.

November 19—You Ain’t Nothing But a Werewolf Drunk Theater at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): The team at Bombshell Theatre offers up this zany change-of-pace fundraiser that’s sure to add a few laughs to your week. For a donation, audience members get to assign actors drinks they must consume on stage during the show! See what happens when local actors hit the sauce while performing a zany musical about a werewolf all to profit one of the city’s hottest new theater companies. Get your tickets at bombshelltheatre.org.

November 21—TGNC Virtual Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: A safe spot for the city’s transgender nonconforming community, this online group meets for an hour, starting at 6 p.m. Make new friends, get questions answered and discover the inner peace that comes with acceptance. Email bstreit@mkelgbt.org for more information or see the events area of mkelgbt.org for the video call link.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.