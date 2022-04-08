Bombshells, Bubbles and Boys … Oh, My!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

One of the wonderful things about Cream City is its lively theater scene. Earlier this year, Bombshell Theatre Company joined that exciting landscape with its debut production of Funny Girl. I decided to reach out to the troupe’s founders to learn more about the company, its mission and its upcoming shows.

Partners in both life and business, Eric Welch (Artistic Director) and Tim Albrechtson (Producing Director) created Bombshell Theatre Company to introduce Milwaukee to shows that aren’t performed particularly often. “When we created this company one of our goals was to revive rarely told stories,” says Albrechtson. “For instance, our production of Funny Girl was the first time it had been professionally done in the area for almost 40 years.”

The team’s upcoming show is no exception. Bubble Boy: The Musical is the duo’s latest offering, and it promises all the fun audiences are already expecting from Bombshell.

“Bubble Boy attracted us for a number of reasons,” Albrechtson explains. “We have not seen any versions of it produced in Wisconsin before, the music is catchy and fun, and it’s hilarious. It’s absolutely ridiculous in the best way possible.”

A distant parody of a 1976 John Travolta melodrama, Bubble Boy serves up a kooky adventure about love, life and friendship. “It’s exactly as crazy, silly and funny as it sounds,” says Albrechtson.

The production runs through April 10. (See my social calendar for details.) Can’t make it to the show? Don’t miss Bombshell’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, opening June 24. “Eric and I are big fans of the film, and we think the stage production is just as magical,” Albrechtson adds.

Keep up with this exciting new company at www.bombshelltheatre.org, or join them on Facebook and Instagram (@bombshelltheatre), and I’ll see you at the show!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 2 through April 10—Bubble Boy: The Musical at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): Follow Jimmy Livingston on his hilarious cross-country journey to reunite with the love of his life … all while wearing his trusted bubble suit. Produced by Bombshell Theatre, the delightfully whacky musical is sure to make your April a bit brighter. Get your $22 tickets at www.bombshelltheatre.org.

April 8—Pride Night for Titanic: The Musical at The Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Join me, Karen Valentine and BJ Daniels for a spectacular night of theater, music, mixing, mingling and more. Your $25 ticket gets you into the pre-show cocktail party at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel as well as The Rep’s incredible production of Titanic at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater at 8 p.m. Simply visit www.milwaukeerep.com/pride for tickets, being sure to use the promo code “Pride” when ordering.

April 13—“Unexpected: AM Radio, Volume #1” at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Vocalists Marcya Daneille and Donna Woodall celebrate the soft-rock and soul music of the ‘70s with this change-of-pace show. Support live music in the city and check out this new venue during the 6 p.m. concert. Seating is limited so order your $5 ticket soon via www.eventbrite.com.

April 16—Fabulosity Drag Show at Lazy Oaf Lounge (1617 N. Stoughton Road, Madison): Head to Mad City for a wild night of queens and cocktails. The show starts at 10 p.m. but arrive early to enjoy a bite to eat and take advantage of the bar’s drink specials. Expect a $5 cover charge at the door.

April 21—Lesbian and Queer Womxn (Virtual) Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Meet new people, make friends and share experiences when you take part in this peer group for lesbian, bisexual and queer women and GNC folks. See the calendar area of www.mkelgbt.org for login information regarding the 6-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting.

April 29—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Eat, drink and be “Mary” when I host two fantastic drag shows at the city’s pink-and-purple burger palace. Take in my 7 p.m. performance or attend the 9 p.m. show. See why Mary’s shows are considered tops in Milwaukee when you make a reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.