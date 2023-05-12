Bored Or More?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I feel like I’m forever bored. I really don’t care about anyone or anything anymore. I’m 62 and could care less about my job. It’s so boring! I have a few friends (all of which are tired of me and I’m getting tired of them, too), and I have no love interest. Not sure that I want one.

I’m not sure if this is an old-age thing or what. I want to believe things will change when I retire, but I don’t see that happening at this rate.

Any suggestions on how to liven things up?

Bored in Bayside

Dear Bayside,

Thanks for being honest, honey pie, and now it’s time for me to be honest with you. I don’t think you’re bored, doll face. I think you’re depressed.

I’m no doctor, but your email seems to indicate that there’s more going on with you than simply being bored. Boredom comes and goes, or it plays a part in one area of our lives. For you, however, boredom (as you call it) seems to be creeping into all aspects of your life, and that’s not good.

See a therapist asap for diagnoses and treatment options. You’ll quickly feel better and find a new outlook. In the meantime, put some effort into maintaining your relationships (friends, co-workers, etc.). You may need these folks for support, and you likely won’t find them particularly “boring” as your mental health improves.

Please check in with a professional and I bet your entire world opens and the future appears bright, exciting and full of possibilities.

Ruthie’s May Social Calendar

May 2 through May 14—“The Golden Girls Mother’s Day Show” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): If you enjoyed the holiday Golden Girls show, you’ll adore this original springtime comedy where I reprise the role of Dorothy. Written by Anthony Torti, the dinner-theater event is guaranteed to liven up your month. Order tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

May 16—"Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour” at Kohl Center (601 W. Dayton St., Madison): A queen of country is rolling into Mad City, and you’re invited to the party. Join Shania for this 7:30 p.m. concert when you order tickets at www.uwmbadgers.evenue.net.

May 20—“Billy Porter: Black Mona Lisa Tour, Volume 1” at Bradley Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Broadway and television award-winner performs with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for a moving, energetic and mesmerizing evening of music, fashion and more. Featuring a variety of music stylings, it’s one evening that promises to leave a lasting impact on all who attend. See www.ticketmaster.com for tickets to the enchanting concert.

May 27—Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo at Wisconsin Center(400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Cryptic, creepy, creative and crafty…this is a one-of-a-kind, change-of-pace makers mart you’ll never forget. From bizarre and beautiful to scary and sublime, the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. marketplace offers a taxidermy class, an oddities museum and more. See www.showpass.com for ticket packages.

May 28—‘Merica On Brady Street (at various locations on Brady St.): Hit up more than a dozen bars and restaurants during this noon to 6 p.m. pub crawl that ultimately raises donations for local veterans, the Brady Historical Documentary and Cass Street School. Your $25 ticket includes all the drink specials, a T-shirt and access to the shuttle bus. Swing by www.eventbrite.comfor more.