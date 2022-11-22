Busy, Busy, Busy

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

It never fails. Every time Thanksgiving rolls around, to-do lists grow nearly out of control and schedules are swamped. Between holiday cooking and baking, decorating and shopping, we also have to contend with snow shoveling and all the extra work Old Man Winter forces upon us during his annual visit.

That said, the rewards of the holiday season are great and the memories made are invaluable. Be sure to find some time to enjoy the next few weeks, celebrate with loved ones, reconnect with old friends and try your damnedest to live in the moment.

Speaking of which, let’s read a message from a reader having trouble doing just that. Then, see my weekly social calendar. There, you’ll find seasonal soirees and holiday happenings sure to make your busy calendar a lot more pleasant. The holidays are here! Let’s forget our swarming schedules and relish every moment the season has to offer!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m always busy, and I’m alright with that. I enjoy keeping a busy schedule. You know who doesn’t? My boyfriend. At first, this wasn’t an issue, but now it’s a problem. He says that my life is too busy for him, but it’s not. We live together! How can I appease him and still lead the busy life I love?

Thanks,

Busy Body

Dear Body,

Looks like you have some decisions to make, sugar booger. Either you make your boo happy, or you focus on the schedule you enjoy. Relationships require time and effort, so if you’re not willing to give him that time you might want to reconsider your priorities. And that’s ok!

If you do decide to devote more time to him, start with a weekly date night. Try to make it a weeknight so you can both capitalize on time spent together during the weekend, too.

Secondly, increase your communication. Let him know where you plan to cut your busy schedule so he understands your commitment to the relationship.

Next, continue to check in with him to see how he feels about these improvements. Be sure to check in with yourself, too. Are you just as happy as you were before? More so? Be honest with yourself and what you really want out of life, honey.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 25—TGIF Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this monthly cocktail party that serves up friendly faces in addition to tasty beverages. This month, pop into the city’s longest running LGBTQ+ bar for some after-work libations. The informal get-together runs 5:30-7:30 p.m., but feel free to stay for the 9:30 p.m. drag show.

November 26—Milwaukee’s Blackity Black Holiday Market at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Take part in Small Business Saturday when you visit this marketplace spotlighting more than 40 local black-owned business. Shop till you drop during the noon to 5 p.m. market that includes a visit from Santa, music and more.

November 26—The Hip Hop Nutcracker at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): A mashup between the Tchaikovsky classic and hip-hop dance music puts a family-friendly spin on the holiday ballet. The contemporary dance spectacle promises to jazz up your Christmas like never before. See marcuscenter.org for more.

November 27—“Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish” at Bradley Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The magic of Disney comes to life during this enchanting concert from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Incredible singers and footage from iconic Disney films accent the memorable 7:30 p.m. evening. You’ll find tickets at mso.org.

November 29—Pride Night The Nativity Variations at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Everything that can go wrong does when an experimental theater troupe decides to impress a small Midwestern town with an ambitious re-telling of the Christmas story. Join me, B.J. Daniels and Karen Valentine for Pride Night, featuring a holiday cocktail party before the show. See milwaukeerep.com for more, including the special pride-night discount.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.