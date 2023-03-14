Canine Custody

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My wife and I are getting a divorce. Things are amicable but we’re struggling over custody of our dog, a four-year-old golden retriever. We both want him to live with us, and the decision is causing quite a bit of tension. Any suggestions on “dog custody.”

Thanks,

Kramer vs. Shamer

Dear Kramer,

It’s important to look out for a fur baby’s best interests during divorce, that’s for sure. You don’t mention if either of you is keeping the current abode. That said, I’d suggest starting things out by keeping the doggie at the same home the dog is used to for the first week or so.

Whichever party is moving, find a place that accepts dogs (if the new home is a condo or apartment, that is). Begin sharing custody with weekly visits, increasing that time to overnight stays. I’d next suggest creating a shared-custody plan for the doggie. Perhaps one week with one owner and the next week with the other. Be sure to watch how the dog is dealing with this change, making schedule adjustments as necessary.

Both homes should have a T-shirt or socks worn by the other spouse on hand, so the dog can smell the other owner somewhat regularly and find comfort in moments of uneasiness. Bringing toys, cages or other aspects of the dog’s life into one another’s homes is also a smart start.

Dogs are quite resilient, particularly at this age, so things should work out in the long run, but just be sure to watch his or her behavior and address the dog’s needs as they become apparent. Talk to your veterinarian if your dog seems anxious or upset. Keeping your doggie’s health, comfort and happiness at the forefront will greatly help the situation for everyone.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 17 and March 18—“A Night at the Cabaret” at The Brink Lounge (701 E. Washington Ave., Madison): Perfect Harmony Chorus, Madison's LGBTQ+ and ally chorus, offers up this entertaining evening. The night kicks off at 7 p.m. with appetizers, a cash bar, a silent auction and more. Then sit back and enjoy the 7:30 p.m. concert. Nab your tickets at www.perfectharmonychorus.org today.

March 18—“One Night of Queen” at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Gary Mullen & The Works bring their popular Queen tribute to Milwaukee with a 7:30 p.m. concert. Relish the sound, look and overall experience Freddie Mercury fans know and love when you hit up this one-night-only show. Stop by www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

March 18—Beyonce vs. Rihanna Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Every six months the team at Mad Planet hosts this wall-to-wall bash filled with music from the world’s favorite two divas. Pay your $7 cover charge and dance, drink, flirt, mix and mingle the night away. Just be sure to arrive early (the party starts at 9 p.m.) because this night fills up fast!

March 18—Miss Gay Fox Valley USofA Pageant at Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Make a road trip to Neenah to catch this exciting competition as today’s hottest drag performs vie to win a spot at the Miss WI USofA pageant. Who will take home the tiara? Check out this 10:30 p.m. pageant and find out!

March 18 and March 19—The Worst Antiques & Collectibles Estate Sale at Antique 2 Modern Furniture & Furnishings (13819 W. National Ave.): All kidding aside, this incredible sale is not to be missed. If you’re into antiques, collectibles knick-knacks and the like, check out this monthly event where the popular resale shop opens its massive warehouse. Arrive early, bring a bag to carry treasures and get ready for a fun day. Doors open at 9 a.m.

March 21—Men’s Coming Out Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re struggling with coming out, you have questions, fears or concerns, or you simply need to make new friends who understand your circumstances, consider this 18+ peer group. Open to those identifying as gay or bisexual men, this support group meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Contact rouse.joseph34@gmail.com for additional information.

