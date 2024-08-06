Catfish Craziness

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie,

My father-in-law is knee deep in a romance scam. He thinks he’s “dating” a 26-year-old model who is stuck in a hospital in Sweden where she took ill while on a photo shoot. He has sent her thousands for medical bills, food, etc., all in the hopes that she’ll get better and join him in America.

We’ve tried to convince him this is a scam. He insists we’re wrong, and that this model (Jazmin) is coming to the U.S. to marry him.

He got mad at me recently, telling me it’s none of my business and that I’m only concerned that there won’t be money left for me and my husband in our inheritance. That’s not it. I care about him and don’t want him to be taken advantage of. He even told me to fuck off once. I want to help but feel I can’t anymore.

What Can I Do?

Hurt & Helpless

Dear Hurt,

There’s really nothing you can do. You tried and he’s not going to listen; or, he’s not going to listen to you. It’s in your nature to help someone in need but he doesn’t want your help. Step aside and let your hubby tackle this. Tell your man you’ll support him personally, but when it comes to his dad, you’re taking a backseat.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 8—2024 LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino(1721 W. Canal St.): I’m thrilled to host this year’s ceremony, honoring those who truly make a difference in the local LGBTQ+ community. Join my co-host, Peter Burgelis, and I for a night of appetizers, dinner, beverages and more when you reserve a spot via www.shepherdexpress.com.

August 8—Queer Boat Cruise at Milwaukee Boat Line (1124 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive): The Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Community Center and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin cohost this fun-filled night! The two-hour, sunset cruise includes music, dancing, a cash bar, appetizers and all the mixing and mingling you can handle. Boarding the Milwaukee River extravaganza starts at 5:45 p.m., but you need a ticket. Get yours today at www.lgbtsewi.org/upcoming-events.

August 9—Opening Night “The Prom” at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): Bombshell Theatre Company produces this must-see musical that took Broadway by storm. The heartwarming story of a smalltown prom revolves around a high school student yearning to take her girlfriend to the dance. See what unfolds in the delightful show that runs through August 18. Nab your tickets at www.bombshelltheatre.org.

August 10 & 11—49th Annual Morning Glory Art Fair at Fiserv Forum-Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave.): More than 130 artists set up shop at this exciting fair that features everything from paintings and ceramics to jewelry and digital arts. The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days giving you plenty of opportunity to enjoy what many consider a highlight of summer in Cream City.

August 11—PFLAG Waukesha Annual Picnic at E. B. Shurts Building(810 W. College Ave.): Celebrate summer with likeminded folks during this annual bash! The 2-5 p.m. family-friendly event serves up food, bingo, lawn games, raffles and more. Stop by www.pflagwaukesha.org for details.

August 11—Miss Chicago Comedy Queen at The Newport Theater (956 W Newport Ave, Chicago): Some of the Midwest’s funniest queens hit the stage in this hilarious pageant. Hosted by “Camp Wannakiki’s” Rita Tarot, the 7 p.m. event offers change-of-pace categories that emphasize the funny while promoting the glam. Nab your tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

August 12—Center Street Daze Festival (on Center Street between Humboldt and Holton): From the cart race to eight entertainment stages, the sights, sounds, flavors and fun improve each year at this street bash. Celebrating its 25th year, this festival highlights the city’s Riverwest neighborhood. See www.centerstreetdazefestival.com for more.

August 13—Karaoke-Night Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): The city’s LGBTQ+ sports bar cranks up the volume for this 9 p.m. sing-along. Grab a cold beverage and watch the fun or sign up to sing yourself; regardless, a great time is sure to be had.

