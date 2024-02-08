Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

It’s that crimson time of year where lovers love, daters date and singles … well … single. Whether you chose to envelop yourself in Cupid’s embrace, seek out Cupid’s arrow or gather with friends to give Cupid a collective middle finger, make it a Valentine’s Day to remember.

See my social calendar for change-of-pace date-night ideas. I hope to see you out and about, but if not—have a helluva Valentine's Day!

Dear Ruthie,

My wife has thrown in the towel when it comes to housework. When we got married, we agreed that she’d stay at home while I worked. For years, this worked great. Now, however, our home is a mess, she rarely cooks, bills aren’t paid and there’s no food in the house unless I go shopping. Our Christmas decorations are still up!

Attempts to discuss the problem have backfired. Any advice on getting to her to clean up her act—literally and figuratively.

Thanks,

Clean Kristina

Dear Mrs. Clean,

I noticed that you call this “the problem.” Perhaps the issue is that your wife doesn’t see this as a problem at all. Start thinking of this as a “situation” and focus on how this “situation” came to be. I’m guessing she’s no longer happy being a housewife and wants to mix things up. Perhaps she wants a career or wants children. Maybe she feels something is lacking in the marriage. Or what if she’s just tired of cleaning the f’ing house?

Discuss what her future happiness looks like. Suggest sharing household responsibilities, allowing her time to pursue that happiness. As she explores a renewed outlook on life, she’s more likely to thrive in and out of the home, which will ultimately create a happier life for both of you.

Ruthie’s February Social Calendar

February 14—Queer Karaoke at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Whether you want to sing a song or watch the fun, a great Valentine’s Day is sure to be had at this alternative sing-along. The artist-run music venue kicks off the all-ages party at 7 p.m.

February 16, 17 & 18—“Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration” at Bradley Symphony Center (717 N. Second St.): Renowned recording artist and Tony-nominated actress Ann Hampton Callaway pays homage to the legendary Peggy Lee during this concert. Callaway shares the spotlight with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, making tickets available at www.mso.org.

February 22—"Margaret Cho: Live and Livid!” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Comedian, actor, five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee, and overall goddess, Margaret Cho brings her latest to Cream City with this 7:30 p.m. show. Go to www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

February 23—“Breakups: Sing Your Heart Out” Variety Show at The Fitzgerald Mansion (1119 N. Marshall St.) The city’s chorus for gay men and their allies, Our Voice Milwaukee, offers up this tongue-and-cheek alternative to lovely-dovey Valentine’s dates. I emcee the 7 p.m. fundraiser so nab your seat via www.ourvoicemke.org.

February 27—Arcoiris Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Created for Latinx young adults, this welcoming space seeks to build a supportive community. The 6-7 p.m. discussion includes topics such as coming out, navigating a bi-cultural life and strengthening family connections. See www.mkelgbt.org for more.

