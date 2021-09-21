Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve done everything under the sun to meet a man in this town and to no avail. I go to bars regularly, send people drinks, am friendly to those sitting around me, flirt, introduce myself and the rest. I’ve tried going to all sorts of different types of bars to meet another man. I’ve gone at all different times to meet different types of people of all ages, and I think I’m a pretty-nice guy. No luck. It’s like I’m invisible. I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing wrong.

Help!

Invisible Edward

Dear Eddie,

You came to the right place, darlin’. I’m the cheese-headed cupid of your dreams. Sounds like the bar scene isn’t working for you, so maybe reserve bars for fun and not for finding Mr. Right.

Considering trying to meet people someplace else. Check out the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and look into joining a group or two. Maybe contact an LGBTQ+ book club or a local theater company. Similarly, see what sort of volunteering opportunities are out there.

Love often finds people when they’re not looking, so see what happens when you pay less attention to finding love and turn your focus toward being in the present a bit more.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 22—18+ Drag Revue at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Baylee I.J. Diamond presents this revue for everyone 18 and older. Her “Trans Showcase” promises to bring down the house at 10:30 p.m. with one of the best sound systems, dance floors and video displays in the city. There’s no cover, but be sure to bring your ID, kids, knowing that college IDs aren’t going to cut it at the door.

September 24 through September 26—Harvest Fair at State Fair Grounds (640 S. 84th St.): For many, fall simply can’t arrive early enough. If you’re one of those folks (I know I am!), scoot on over to this salute to everything autumn. Food, entertainment, rides and more await, and don’t miss the autumn-themed marketplace and games. While this is a family-friendly event, things turn a bit more adult when the sun sets. That’s when the beer and bar stations get hopping and bands crank up the tunes. Always a great time, admission is free. See www.wistatefair.com/harvestfair for hours, entertainment schedules and more.

September 25—Saturday Drag Brunch at The Garage (1709 N. Arlington Place): Love The Garage? Love Hi-Hat? What about Brady Street fun coupled with a drag show? Kick off your weekend deliciously with this drag brunch that’s sure to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a noon showtime, so get there early enough to grab some grub and mimosas, honey!

September 25—Satur-daze at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Check out Hunty’s lanai when you take in this Saturday cocktail party featuring $10 Smirnoff mini pitchers. Drag divas Loretta Love Lee and Mercedes Benzova promise you’ll have a blast during the 2-7 p.m. party.

September 26—Oktoberfest at St. Augustine (2530 S. Howell Ave.): Who doesn’t like to tip back a few frosty steins during a good, old-fashioned Oktoberfest? (This girl for sure!) Grab your lederhosen and get ready for live music, raffles, games and lots of German food. The annual bash starts at 12:15 p.m. with a traditional blessing of the beer. (No lie! That’s a real thing!)

September 26—Rooftop Tea Dance at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Grab yourself a mini pitcher of Mary’s infamous (and yummy) sweet tea at this end-of-the-month bash. The craziness starts at 3 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m. at the rooftop bar that has all of Milwaukee talking.

September 29—Bombshell Theatre Season Preview Gala Fundraiser at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): Experience all that Bombshell Theatre has to offer during this 6:30 p.m. gala. Cocktails, appetizers, performances, a silent auction and more make this a great way to celebrate this exciting new company. Join the fun with your $50 ticket available at www.bombshelltheatre.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.