C’mon Get Happy!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m finally, officially divorced from my abusive S.O.B. of a husband. I have my own condo now, and I’m finally happy. My brother, on the other hand, is not. He struggles with gambling and alcohol (in my humble opinion), and now he wants to move in with me in my new condo; my happy place! I want to tell him no, but I also want to be a good sister. It’s my turn to be happy, isn’t it? How can I navigate this awkward situation?

Sincerely,

Secondhand Rose

Dear Rosie,

Everything is coming up, roses! You’re moving on with your life; you’re happy! Don’t let your bro rain on your parade! It’s time to put yourself first and allowing your brother to disrupt your happiness is taking a huge step backward.

Support your brother in other ways. Help him find a new home and get him settled into it. Buy him some laundry detergent or get him a supermarket gift card. This is your time, honey, and you shouldn’t feel bad about focusing on you!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 14—Opening Night Newsies at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The Disney favorite hits Wisconsin with this run of 18 performances. Join newsie Jack Kelly and his band of misfits as they take on turn-of-the-century big business. Get you tickets to the family-friendly musical via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

July 15 through July 17—Castaways’ Back to the Farm Annual Run at Al’s Farm (N8287 Wisconsin 57, Hilbert): The Castaways M.C. host another popular run for those interested in the leather/Levi community. Come for an evening or stay for the entire weekend … there are several packages to choose from, including numerous camping opportunities. See www.castawaysmc.org to learn more, register and check out the schedule of events.

July 16—Riverwest Food Truck Rally at Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna Ave.): Food, beer, music and fun await during this fourth annual street bash. Enjoy brews from five different breweries and nosh on bites from nearly 2 dozen local food trucks during the 4-8 p.m. party.

July 16—“An Evening with Gladys Knight” at Overture Center for the Arts (201 State St., Madison): The empress of soul brings her Grammy-award-winning voice to Madison for a concert that benefits The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. Take in the legend’s 6 p.m. show, and then attend the All-White Party afterward (also at the Overture Center). Dress in all white, and you’ll dance the night away with celebrities including Omar Gooding (“Baby Boy” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”) and Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends” and “Black-ish!”) Tickets can be found at www.overture.org.

July 16—Lizzo vs. Ariana Grande vs. Taylor Swift at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Get ready for the wildest dance party of all time when DJ Frank Straka spins nothing but hits from the three divas all night long. Which star will come out on top? Swing by the 9 p.m. bash and find out. A $7 cover gets you into the party that lasts until bar close.

July 17—Author Talk: The History of Milwaukee Drag at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Enjoy a lively 3 p.m. discussion when authors Michail Takach and B.J. Daniels talk about their new book. Learn about seven generations of glamor in our city during the 1-hour talk. Tickets are free but be sure to register via www.saintkatearts.com.

July 17—Joan Jett and Blackhearts at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Celebrate one of the biggest names in rock as Joan Jett rides into Cream City for The Stadium Tour. The 4:30 p.m. concert includes Motely Crew, Def Leppard and Poison as well. Get your tickets (starting at $84.50) at www.mlb/brewers.

July 19—Out In The Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 6-8 p.m. nosh-fest. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased via the events area of www.wislgbtchamber.com. I’ll be there as a judge, so be sure to stop over and say hello.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.