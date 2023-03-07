Consider the Costs Before Turning Back Time

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m looking at a little plastic surgery. Nothing major, just some fillers and injections and things. My friends say I’m crazy due to the cost, but the aging process is really getting me down. At 45, I’m feeling depressed and upset at how quickly my face (and body) are changing.

Have you had any work done? What are your thoughts about people paying to have a little work done?

Thanks,

Nip & Tuck

Dear Tuck,

Have I had any work done? Sugar, you think I’d look like everyone’s favorite great aunt if I had work done? That said, I don’t kiss and tell, and I don’t inject and tell either.

When it comes to this sort of thing, I say go for it IF you can afford it and if you think it will truly make you feel better about yourself. Don’t worry about what others think and focus on you and your overall happiness.

If you decide to move forward, consider something that’s not permanent at first (in case you don’t like it), and make sure you’re working with an experienced doctor you trust. You may want to start off with something like Botox injections.

Be sure you’re aware of any side effects as well as what sort of downtime you can expect. Ask your doctor how long any injections might last and how often you’ll need to come back for additional treatment. Since insurance doesn’t usually cover such things, get a firm estimate on costs so there aren’t any surprises when the bill arrives. Good luck!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 8—Women’s Month Benefit Beer Party at Station No. 6 (6800 W. Becher St.): Support a women’s shelter, sample local brews and mix up the workweek with this Wednesday party. Nine breweries team up for this beer-tasting, raffle-hosting, prize-giving good time. Best of all, Milwaukee Sojourner House is the recipient of donations raised as the 5 p.m. fundraiser.

March 8 through March 12—Six: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The six wives of Henry XIII take girl power to new heights in this musical that has the city abuzz. The Tony-winning show serves up pop-music/girl-group vibes along with a compelling story that promises to shake up the history books. Dance over to www.marcuscenter.org for tickets, show times and more.

March 10—"For the Culture” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Montell Infiniti Ross hosts this show spotlighting Black excellence in Milwaukee and Wisconsin overall. Stop by the monthly 10 p.m. event and you’ll also find friendly bartenders, great drink specials, DJs and dancing.

March 11—Miss Gay USofA Newcomer at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Who has what it takes to make it in the drag world? Indulge in this lavish pageant and find out. A classy competition for today’s up-and-coming performers, the contest starts at 9 p.m. Email fivetickets@yahoo.com to reserve a table.

March 11—Sexy Saturday Milwaukee Takeover at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave. Kenosha): Easton Boyd brings a cavalcade of Brew City talent to Kenosha with this 10:30 p.m. drag show. Stop by clubiconkenosha.com for more.

March 12—Saint Paw-trick’s Day at Ope Brewing Co. (6751 W. National Ave.): Grab a leash and bring your furry buddy to this 1-3 p.m. fundraiser where donations benefit Rescue Gang. You’ll even find a few pet-supply vendors and a photo booth for doggies.

March 12—Ya Kilts at LaCage Niteclub (801 N. Second St.): A popular Levi/Leather host this monthly bash that combines Sunday Funday with friendly faces, raffles and lots and lots of beer! Take advantage of the beer bust from 3-7 p.m. Wear a kilt and you’ll receive a few free raffle tickets.

March 13—Cheesecake Group (Virtual) via MKE LGBT Community Center: Every Monday the center hosts this online support group for the asexual/aromantic community. Open to those ages 18 and older, the 6-7 p.m. discussion focuses on successes, struggles, concerns and hopes faced by ace/aro individuals. Email davis.jessiye@gmail.com for meeting information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.