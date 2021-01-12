COVID Queen

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

It’s been a helluva few weeks! A some of you know, I had the Coronavirus at the end of December. I want to quickly thank those of you who reached out via email with well wishes once the rumor mill got started.

In my case, the rumor mill was true. I started feeling crappy in the middle December. A day or two later, I lost my sense of smell and my sense of taste, and as someone who enjoys tacos and beer as much as I do, losing my sense of taste was devastating. I instantly got a test which resulted positive for COVID.

I was concerned, of course, but took an odd comfort in that friends and acquaintances who had COVID said they were sick a day or two and then felt fine. Having been ill for a few days, I figured I had served my time and that I’d simply run out my quarantine and be fine. I was wrong.

My symptoms increased quickly, and soon I was bedridden. (Thank God, I love my bed!) I had every symptom with two exceptions: My breathing was fine, and I didn’t have a sore throat. The muscle aches were extreme and the headaches unbearable at times. The fever, the chills, the nausea, the cough....all of it sucked. I lost 10 lbs. in 8 days.

My symptoms changed every hour, which was both an annoyance and a relief at the same time; although, the muscle aches stayed with me throughout my quarantine. The muscle aches were so bad, that rolling over in bed was quite a triumph. The fever was intense coupled with night sweats. Every night I thanked the universe that my breathing wasn’t impaired. I can’t imagine how awful that would be on top of all the other symptoms. My heart truly goes out to those who faced such misery with this virus.

I was lucky. I never had to go into the hospital, and my symptoms cleared up two days before my quarantine ended. While my experience with Covid was pretty miserable it was far from what others have had to deal with. Far from death. Again, I was lucky.

You do not want to catch this. I didn’t think I would. I followed the rules. I took all the precautions. I never went anywhere without a mask, washed my hands constantly and even kept sanitizer in my car. I’ve avoided indoor restaurant dining since March. I worked from home, didn’t attend large gatherings and practiced social distancing. I sanitized shopping cart handles and wore gloves when pumping gas. And I still got it.

I don’t share this for a pity party or an “atta girl” pat on the back. I’m sharing my story as a reminder that this thing is real, and this thing sucks—big time. I share this with you as a reminder not to let your guard down. While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, the tunnel is still long. Even though the vaccine is here, we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing to protect one another. Wear your mask, get tested, wash your hands, be smart. If a gathering feels too crowded or makes you uncomfortable, take a rain check.

I’m not saying you must lock yourself in the house until you get vaccinated. There are plenty of ways to have fun in Milwaukee (see my social calendar). Having landed on the other side of Covid, I just ask you to be safe. Be smart, stay healthy and take care of one another!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 16—Winter’s Farmers Market at Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Looking to eat healthier in 2021? Keep your fridge stocked with fresh produce when you swing by this popular marketplace. Held in the Greenhouse Annex at The Domes, the 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. event features local vendors selling everything from veggies and honey to handmade soaps, beverage and more.

January 22—Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort (1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Lake Geneva): Relish the beauty of winter when you explore this one-of-a-kind castle featuring tunnels, slides, caverns, crawls spaces and more, all made of ice. You’re sure be mesmerized by the wintery wishing well, thrones, fountains and more. The family-friendly attraction is open 4-10:30 p.m. through February 28, weather allowing. See www.icecastles.com/wisconsin for tickets.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an upcoming event with her? Email Dear Ruthie at dearruthie@shepex.com.