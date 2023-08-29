Cream City Fun Never Stops

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Summer might be winding down, but that doesn’t mean the fun stops in Cream City. Milwaukee is always hopping with lots to see, do, eat and drink—and this week is no exception. Take a look at my social calendar below for a few change-of-pace events that promise to make your Labor Day extra special.

Before you fill out your social calendar, let’s consider a dilemma from a reader. He’s falling hard for someone not interested in the least, and he isn’t quite sure what to do about it. Tale as old as time? Perhaps, but let’s see what this lovestruck sweetie has to say in his quandary below.

Speaking of quandaries … if you have a situation, you’d like me to address, drop me a message via dearruthie@shepex.com. Thanks!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a gay 24-year-old who feels I’ve got it all pretty much together, so this issue has thrown me for a loop.

When I was in college, I started having feelings for my best friend’s boyfriend. She and I have been BFFs forever, and I was thrilled when she got serious with a guy and the three of us started spending a lot of time together. Then I started having feelings for him.

At first, I thought it was because she and I were so alike, and it made sense we were attracted to the same qualities in a man, but I fell completely in love with him over time. He’s straight and oblivious to my feelings.

After graduation, she moved away with him. When they moved back, I started falling for him all over again. I feel like he may be the one for me. Should I tell him? Should I tell her? I don’t want to lose my friend, but this guy is everything. What should I do?

At a Complete Loss,

Lovelorn

Dear Lovelorn,

I hate to tell you, honey, but you could completely lose everything with your gal pal if you don’t reign in your emotions.

This is not the guy for you. It’s the guy for her. Focus on her happiness instead of your desires. Suggest she and you share more one-on-one time, putting some space between you and her boyfriend. Seek out a relationship with someone completely available to you, and you’ll likely realize this was never the man for you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 30—Opening Day of Alleyfest 2023 at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Everyone’s favorite bar closes off the back alley for a five-day party you’ll never forget. See the bar’s Facebook page for a list of events, including a special appearance by RuPaul darling and Trixie Mattel bestie Katya, drag shows, DJs and more.

September 1—QwertyFest MKE at Mitchell Street Arts (710 W. Historic Mitchell St.): Celebrate the release of the most recent issue of Qwerty Quarterly with the staff, readers and likeminded friends. The free event includes DJs, readings, writing opportunities and more. See www.qwertyfest.com for details regarding the 6-9 p.m. bash.

September 2—Shrekfest 2023 at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): Get ready for the greenest, goofiest, greatest celebration of love and laughter alongside everyone’s favorite ogre. The free, all-ages event runs noon to 9 p.m. with bands, games and a showing of the 2001 cult classic. To learn more, stop by www.shrekfest.com.

September 3—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Add a little camp to your Labor Day weekend with this popular brunch. See why Mary’s was named the city’s favorite drag venue when you take in one of two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Order some bottomless mimosas and party with The Brunchettes during the family-friendly drag show. Swing by www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

September 5—Lesbian and Queer Womxn Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Looking for a bit of friendship, understanding and camaraderie? The city’s LGBTQ+ community center is here to help. Consider this adult support group where you can find the solidarity you might be missing. The 1-hour meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. See www.mkelgbt.org for more.

