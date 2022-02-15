Date Night in Milwaukee

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Valentine’s Day might be over but there’s no shortage of fun to be had in Cream City. From Pride Nights and karaoke parties to outdoor festivals and interactive exhibits, you’re sure to find something to warm your embers during this chilly time of year. Check out my social calendar below to see what I mean, but let’s read an email from a reader first. OK? OK!

Dear Ruthie,

My partner doesn’t want to do anything ever. I love him and all, but I’d like to go out and do things. I don’t care if we go to the theater or a dive bar. I’d just like to do more than Netflix and chill. Any suggestions on how I can move my potato off the couch?

Help,

Feeling Desperate

Dear Desperate,

He sounds like my ex-husbands #1, #3 and #7. While relaxing in front of the boob tube can be fun, a night on the town can be even better. Suggest a weekly date night, honey. It will force the two of you to get up and get out. Plan the date nights together so you’re both excited about them. (See my weekly social calendar at www.shepherdexpress.com for ideas.) Keep the romance going when you get home to make the night extra special (wink, wink).

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 16—Pride Night with the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The gang at the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce join forces with the city’s hockey team to offer this second annal Pride night! Come for the 7 p.m. hockey game, stay for the great after-party. See www.wislgbtchamber.com for ticket information and more.

February 17—Pride Night for As You Like It at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Shake it up, baby! Let’s twist and shout! The Milwaukee Rep presents this rollicking romp that pairs one of Shakespeare’s best with the music of The Beatles. Enjoy the 7:30 p.m. performance and join me and my gal pals Karen Valentine and BJ Daniels at intermission. Get your $25 ticket for this special evening at www.milwaukueerep.com, and I’ll see you there.

February 18—“Birth of the Universe” at UWM Physics Building/Planetarium (1900 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Jazz up your social calendar with this change-of-pace live interaction show. Explore distant galaxies, learn the origin of the cosmos and more when you attend either the 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. showing. Get your $6 tickets at www.uwm.universitytickets.com or email planetarium@uwm.edu for additional information.

February 18 through February 20—NARI Spring Home Improvement Show at Wisconsin State Fair Park, Exposition Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) pack the State Fair Expo Center with more than 150 experts, including specialized contractors, design and building teams, window replacement companies, roofers, and painters. Take in live presentation from Melinda “The Plant Doctor” Meyers, color and light experts and others. See www.narimilwaukeehomeshow.org for schedules, hours of operation, tickets and more.

February 19 & February 20—Cedarburg Winter Festival in Downtown Cedarburg (N70 W6340. Bridge Road, Cedarburg): You simply won’t want to miss this two-day fest celebrating all things winter … and Dr. Seuss. Yep! The theme this year is Dr. Seuss, so get ready for all the silly whimsical, Seuss-ical fun you can handle. Ice sculpting, chili cookoffs, camel rides, bed races (on ice!), shopping and dining are just a sampling of the things on the agenda. See www.cedarburgfestival.org for additional information.

February 21—TGNC (Virtual) Support Group via The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Open to those 18 and older who identify under the trans umbrella, including gender non-conforming, genderqueer and non-binary individuals, this free group discusses a number of topics during the weekly 6-8 p.m. online gathering. See the calendar area of www.mkelgbt.org to log on to the Google group or email acorona@mkelgbt.org to learn more.

February 21—Karaoke Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Sign up to sing a song or tip back a few beverages and watch the fun during this 9 p.m. night. Enjoy two-for-one bombs and beers during the weekly sing-along.

