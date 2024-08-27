Dealing with Political Anxiety

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Don’t let the close of summer get you down. Labor Day may be upon us, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in Brew Town. See my social calendar for some ideas guaranteed to put a smile on your face. From outdoor concerts to happy hours, there’s always good time in Milwaukee.

First, however, let’s review an email I received from a reader finding the current political scene to be way too much to handle.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m feeling extremely anxious and overwhelmed by today’s political climate. Between the election-battle coverage, social media postings, memes, GIFs, late-night talk shows and even conversations with friends and family, I can’t take it anymore. It’s really affecting me. This is very much a new feeling for me.

I want to be clear. It’s not that I’m sick and tired of it all. It’s not that it annoys me. It’s that it’s actually causing me stress and anxiety. It’s affecting my work and personal life and I’m not sure what to do. Is this normal? Are others feeling this strange obsessive anxiety where politics are concerned? I’m hoping it goes away after the election but if Kamala loses, I’m afraid it’ll get worse.

Any advice?

Sick Stephen

Dear Stephen,

You may be surprised to learn that this is actually a condition a lot of people face. It’s called political anxiety, and a quick search online will result in a few practices you may want to consider.

In short, take an inventory of what you’re feeling and why. Similarly, consider the amount of media you’re taking in, how much stress comes from in-person discussions and the like. (It sounds like maybe you’ve done that already.)

I’d suggest unplugging for a bit. Log off social media. Turn away from TikTok and YouTube. Limit your news intake overall.

Similarly, let friends know that you’re taking a break from discussing politics and ask them to respect your request to detour from such conversations. You may also want to consider meditating regularly to increase the calm in your life.

I’m concerned you say this anxiety is affecting your personal and professional life. This makes me think it’s time to seek help from a professional. A mental-health therapist can offer you the tools needed to get through this and improve your mental wellness today and in the future.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 30—TGIF with Milwaukee LGBT Community Center at Tribe Bar and Grill (5132 S. Packard Ave.): Once per month the city’s LGBTQ+ community rings in the weekend at a different local watering hole. Join the 5:30-7:30 p.m. cocktail hour where you’ll mix, mingle and make a few new friends…always in a safe, accepting and fun environment.

August 31—Waterford Flea Market at Various Locations (318 E. Main St., Waterford and 107 N. Second St., Waterford): Love flea markets? What about rummage sales? Get ready to experience the best of both worlds during this incredible offering! Stroll and shop the streets of Waterford, and don’t forget to hit up the beer tent and food trucks while you’re at it. The fun runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

September 1—Fiesta Latina at MKE 2024 at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Welcome to the first annual Fiesta Latina, a family-friendly event described as “celebrating and uniting all Latino cultures together.” Enjoy food and drink vendors as well as live music, DJs and more. See ticketbud.com for various ticket packages. The party starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

September 4—Summer of Soul: Outdoor Marketplace and Concert Series at Peck Pavilion/Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The band Brew City Soul takes the stage during this 5 p.m. outdoor party where community is key. Enjoy local artists and vendors, cash bars and food options at the delightful concert. See marcuscenter.org for more.

