Don’t Be a Dick

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I was infatuated with a guy at the bars. I finally got the nerve to talk to him, ask him out and go on a date. That’s when he told me was an aspiring drag queen. It was an instant turn off for me. When I told him this, he said I was a dick and abruptly ended the date.

Am I Wrong?

Defensive Dick

Dear Dick,

I can’t say you’re wrong for feeling what you might feel, but you certainly could be wrong for how you expressed yourself to this innocent person.

We all have turn ons and tun offs, and we often don’t know the reason behind them. We like what we like; we don’t like what we don’t like. If any of this person’s hobbies turned you off for some reason, you could have simply enjoyed your time together, regardless of future romantic possibilities. You don’t say what your exact words were but based on your date’s response, I’m guessing it wasn’t particularly kind.

Regardless, this may be a good time to do a little soul searching. If you were infatuated with this person before, why did an interest in drag turn you off to such a degree? Do a little digging and maybe work on yourself. Don’t be so quick to judge others, and you won’t likely come across like a dick.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 1—Winter Old Fashions and Chocolate Tasting at Indulgence Chocolatiers (211 S. Second St.): Just when you thought Old Fashions couldn’t get any better, this local chocolatier ups the ante. Whether you love chocolate or the smooth Milwaukee staple (or both!), this in-person event is one you won’t want to miss. Your $35 ticket gets you into the 5:30 p.m. tasting. Call 414-223-0123 to hold your spot.

February 3—Anime Milwaukee at Hilton Milwaukee City Center and The Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of the city’s favorite anime conventions is back with a full schedule of events. Check out animemilwaukee.org for schedules, passes and more.

February 3—"Hue Revue BIPOC Cabaret” at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Liz Bee Honest presents this burlesque and drag showcase spotlighting black, indigenous and people of color. Celebrate Black History Month like never before with a show, DJ and vendor market. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. See eventbrite.com for $15 presale tickets or pay $20 at the door.

February 4—Great Lakes Pet Expo at State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Whether you’re looking to adopt a fur baby, want to learn more about your reptile or simply like surrounding yourself with all the family-friendly four-legged fun you can, this is the fest for you! While pets aren’t allowed on the premises, all proceeds from the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. event benefit local animal-related charities. See petexpomilwaukee.com for more.

February 4—“The Queens of Comedy: Dear Ruthie and Friends” at Racine Theatre Guild (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): Comedy is never a drag when my funniest gal pals and I hit the stage. Join us for a tribute to comedy, camp and craziness as we strut our bawdy stuff on stage. Come for the hilarious numbers, stay for the celebrity impersonations, live singing and more. We’ll tickle your funny bone during the 7:30 p.m. show. Order $18 tickets at www.racinetheatre.org,

February 5—Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (158 N. Broadway): The Edward Albee classic comes to Cream City with this intense production. Step into the crossfire of one of Broadway’s most legendary marital battles during the harrowing (and often hilarious) play. The production closes February 12, so order tickets soon via broadwaytheatrecenter.com.

February 7—Opening Night Hairspray at Marcus Performing Arts Center(929 N. Water St.): The Tony-award winning musical rolls back into Cream City with “Ru Paul’s Drag Race’s” Nina West in the cast! You can’t stop the beat of this fun-loving, toe-tapping show that’s guaranteed to be the highlight of your month. Nab tickets at marcuscenter.org before the fun-loving show closes February 12.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.