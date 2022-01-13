Don’t Let Age Keep You from Finding Love

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

How did I wake up to find myself 66 years old and single? I don’t mind my alone time, but now I regret not working harder to find someone so I wouldn’t be alone all of the time. I have friends, and I do things with them but I’m starting to feel like a third wheel, and I’m getting sick of it. Any ideas how an old man with a young heart can find love?

Let me know,

Milwaukee’s Oldest Millennial

Dear Senior Millennial,

Don’t let age get in the way of finding love. Make it a New Year’s resolution to put yourself out there more. Volunteer someplace or join a social club to meet new people. Start feeling more comfortable and confident with yourself. After all, an air of confidence is pretty darn attractive. Most important, remain positive that the universe wants you to find love and be happy. I know it sounds a bit hippy-dippy, but if you believe your next lover is out there waiting for you, then you’ll meet them sooner than you think.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 7—Piano Men at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St., Stackner Cabaret): Put two pianos on stage along with two hilarious piano players and you get this incredible show! Part sing-along, part concert and all fun, this change-of-pace revue is one you’ll want to see a few times before the show closes on February 27. Stop by www.milwaukeerep.com for schedules and tickets.

January 7—Nunsense at Racine Theatre Group (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): What happens when the Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a variety show to save the convent? Find out during this hilarious musical comedy. The production runs through Jan. 23 but see www.racinetheatre.org for show times, tickets and more.

January 9—Sunday Night Fever at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Sundays just got sickening at LaCage with this 11 p.m. drag show. Emcee Mimi Verace wraps up your Sunday Funday with her special guests, no cover charge, DJ, dancing and more.

January 12—LGBTQIA+ Youth (Virtual) Support Group: Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center facilitates this peer group. The 1-hour meeting offers a free safe spot for the city’s youth to openly discuss issues they face. Interested participants should contact mnoorlander@mkelgbt.org to learn more, including the link to the Google meeting.

January 20—Divas de la Noche at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Spice up the workweek with this exciting show that combines Latin music with the city’s hottest drag performers. The fun starts at 8 p.m. but arrive early to enjoy some food and take advantage of the night’s drink specials.

January 22—“Rumor Has It: A Tribute to the Music of Adele” (144 E. Wells St.): Singer Jennifer Schafer and an impressive group of musicians pay homage to Adele in this soulful concert. See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets ($25 to $35) to the 7:30 p.m. show.

January 25—Mean Girls at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.):The tour you’ve been waiting for (thanks for nothing Covid!) finally rolls into Cream City for a five-day run. The hilarious show offers all of the campy fun of the movie with great production numbers and more. Swing by www.marcuscenter.org for performance schedules and tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $131.

January 27 to January 30—Mr. Chicago Leather 2022 at Touché (6412 N. Halstead St., Chicago): Get ready for one wild weekend! Mr. Chicago Leather is back! From mixers and parties to the big contest, this event is always one heck of a good time. Visit www.touchechicago.com for schedules, passes and weekend packages.

January 29—Trans Name & Gender Change (Online) Clinic: The team at Trans Law Help Wisconsin brings back this popular virtual class that reviews processes regarding name and gender-marker changes. Not only does the 1 p.m. class offer a Q&A portion, but participants can meet one-on-one with a legal expert for additional guidance. Registration is necessary so email info@translawhelp.com for details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.