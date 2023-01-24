Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I had been flirting with a boy in my office pretty much the entire month of December. I got the feels for him real quick, thinking maybe he was even “the one.” We had a company party a few weeks ago, and he kissed me. We both admitted that there was something between us, and we started dating, agreeing to keep it from co-workers.

Rumors spread quickly, however, that we were fooling around, and this is when another co-worker told me the guy is engaged! Convinced this was wrong, I confronted the guy, and he admitted it!

There were times he seemed sketchy about his whereabouts, but we were in the early stages of dating, so I didn’t read into it. Plus, we see each other every day at work!

I know I should dump him, but what if he really is the one? What if the universe brought us together via our workplace? I want to leave him but seeing him every day is going to kill me.

What To Do?

Confused Kirsten

Dear Confused,

Ever hear the saying, “Don’t crap where you eat?” They’re words to live by, sugar, and your situation exemplifies that.

Tell this office Lothario that you’re dumping him until he gets his life together. You’re not playing second fiddle to anyone—particularly a fiancé!

You know you deserve better so end this immediately. You’ll deal with awkward situations at work, but you put yourself in that mess, sugar. By doing the right thing, you’ll likely have the support of other co-workers, making things a tad easier for you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 25—Ani Defranco at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Feminist legend, Grammy winner and overall LGBTQ+ favorite, Ani Defranco brings her mix of punk, funk, folk and jazz to Cream City. Enjoy the 8 p.m. concert when you pick up tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

January 26—Jacq Infiniti Hall’s Strip-Down Show Down at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Calling all cowboys, cowgirls, and cow-theys! Shake your body-positive stuff during this new striptease competition at one of the city’s favorite LGBTQ+ bars. The show starts at 10 p.m. but arrive early to nab a seat and take advantage of the bar’s incredible drink specials.

January 27—Harry Potter Trivia Night at Delta Beer Lab (167 E. Badger Road, Madison): If you’re a Harry Potter fan, a trip to Mad City could be worth your while. The top three teams win prizes in this whimsical game that starts at 7 p.m. A costume contest magically serves up additional winners.

January 27—“Barracuda & 52nd” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Two of the country’s favorite tribute bands roll into Milwaukee, paying homage to the music of Heart and Billy Joel. You won’t believe your ears when these bands bring the house down with their sound-alike styles. Swing by pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets to the 7: 30 p.m. concert.

January 27—Friday Night Retro Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): This monthly bash starts at 9 p.m. and features all your favorite dance songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s as well as a few surprise hits tossed in to keep things interesting. A $7 door charge lets you party until bar close.

January 29—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I’m dishing out bacon and eggs alongside two fast and funny drag shows at Mary’s! Join me and a few of Milwaukee’s favorite queens for our 11:30 a.m. sitting or enjoy our 2 p.m. show instead. Just be sure to hold a table when you make a reservation at hamburgermarys.com/mke.

January 29—Prom Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Celebrate the prom you wish you had with this all-new event. Dress in your best as a prom court will be selected during the 18+ party. You must have a ticket to enter the 8 p.m. prom, however, so be sure to get yours at thisisitbar.ticketleap.com before they’re sold out.

