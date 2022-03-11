Drag Husbands Unite!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend is a promising drag queen obsessed with appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” While I support his dream, it’s getting to be too much.

Our weekends are filled with going to drag shows, meeting queens, buying costumes, fixing wigs and the like. While this is fun, I’d like to do other things from time to time. He, however, has no desire to do anything outside the drag world. How can I support him while keeping our relationship moving forward? There’s got to be more to our life than drag.

Feeling Frustrated,

Drag Husband

Dear Hubby,

More to life than drag? Not in this town, sugar! Milwaukee has established itself as a hot spot for up-and-coming queens, so your honey is in the right city. The most prosperous people work toward their goals every day, and it sounds like your sugar is well on his way to success. That said, I can see how a life in the shadow of drag might become tiresome.

Let him know that you support his goals but that you need some time outside the drag world. Explain that you believe this would be healthy for the longevity of your relationship. Suggest a date night once every week that doesn’t involve drag. Together, plan nights of theater, movies, restaurants and the like, sans drag.

You might also want to befriend fellow drag husbands to see how they cope. Having a support team of sorts might help when you’re feeling stressed, tired or simply fed up. In the meantime, strut your supportive stuff on the runway of life.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 11—Circle of Light Anonymous (Virtual) Meeting via The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Feeling lost on your spiritual journey? This support group is here to help individuals on their religious path. Relying on strength-based theory, the 7-9 p.m. online gathering meets every Friday.

March 14—Tig Notaro at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The hilarious comic, talented actress, celebrated writer, podcast star and LGBTQ+ icon brings her deadpan demeanor to town with her “Hello Again” tour. Nab seats to the 7 p.m. concert via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

March 16—Bingo Game Show with Cream City Foundation at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Help the foundation that helps the city’s LGBTQ+ community when I host a 7:30 p.m. night of games, prizes, burgers, booze and more. See www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

March 19—Don’t Tell Milwaukee Comedy Show (Riverwest) at a Secret Location: Experience the Milwaukee comedy scene in a whole new (spot)light with this evening of laughs and mystery. Order your $26.99 ticket at www.donttellcomedy.com. You’ll receive an email by noon on March 19 disclosing the Riverwest venue. You’ll learn who the comics are as they come on stage during the 8 p.m. show.

March 26—Mr. Gay Wisconsin USofA at Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Head to this popular Neenah nightclub and treat yourself to the 30th annual pageant where the guys take center stage, competing for the cherished title. See the Re Mixx Facebook page for tickets to the 9 p.m. event.

March 27—“Suicide Is a Drag” Drag Show at Turner Hall Ballroom (1034 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts this 7 p.m. show featuring the city’s favorite performers. Doors open at 6 p.m., so arrive early for a good seat. Reserve a $20 ticket at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

March 29—“Trixie and Katya Live!” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): American’s favorite drag duo pays hilarious tribute to gal-pal road-trip films. The 8 p.m. musical promises all the laughs, glamor and fun you’ve come to expect from Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. Order tickets ($34.95 to $129.95) at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

