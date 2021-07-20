Dumped by a Tricky Text

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

A friend of mine was recently dumped by his boyfriend of six months via a text. Granted, it was a long text with lots of heart and explanation, but still—a text? Is this a thing now?

My friend is having a hard time with the emotional baggage that comes with a breakup but he’s also struggling with the fact that it was done with a text message. What do you think my friend should do, and what are your thoughts about breaking up with a text message?

Wondering Minds Want to Know,

Lost in Translation

Dear Lost,

Breaking up via written communications are as old as time. We used to call them “Dear John” letters, meaning someone would come home to an empty house, finding only a letter explaining that one partner moved out. It seems to me that text messages are simply the “Dear John” letters of our time.

While I don’t think this is the way to go, many people communicate better through written words and that may be the case here. Perhaps the boyfriend felt he could express his emotions more thoroughly by writing them down.

If your buddy is having a hard time with the breakup, I’d suggest he reach out to the (ex)boyfriend and ask for face-to-face closure or, at the very least, a phone conversation. If that won’t fly, he needs to move on. I’d also encourage him to delete the text (I bet he still has the message, doesn’t he?). Holding on to the text will only keep him from moving forward with his life.

Clearly this affair wasn’t going anywhere so regardless of how it ended, he needs to get on with his life and find a man who will treat him the way he expects/deserves. In time, he could very likely view this unfortunate text as a blessing in disguise.

