Easing into Autumn

As fall settles in, it’s time to get cozy. Grab your honey and cuddle up with a soft blanket, comfort food and a great movie or show. Or toss on a sweater and ease into autumn with a night on the town. We tackle both this week with an email from a reader and a jam-packed social calendar!

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend and I are getting married this December. We love each other and I think things are near perfect but last week, she started watching a few shows alone in our office. I thought this was weird. I admit that she’s streaming movies and series I have no desire to watch, and we still enjoy “our shows” together, but it rubs me the wrong way. I feel like this is the first step in drifting apart and we’re not even married yet!

Overexaggerating?

Worried Girl

Dear Worry Wart,

While I see your point, I think you could be reading into things. Your girlfriend is watching things that don’t interest you but interest her, so let her be. She needs to have interests, hobbies and joys of her own, right?

The key is that you continue to connect overall and grow together as a couple. Focus on the good things, the wedding and your future. Surely talk to her about your feelings so she’s aware of your concerns but I don’t think this is something to worry about too much.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 18—Karaoke Wednesday at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): Get your karaoke on every Wednesday at this fun hot spot! The good times start at 9 p.m., but get there early to nab a seat, order a frosty beverage and check out the fabulous change-of-pace artworks.

September 20—Bewitched Drag Show at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): “Spooky drag” takes center stage during this popular night you don’t want to miss. Get a jumpstart on Halloween with hostess Aubrey Del Mar, a packed dance floor, great music and one helluva drag show. The glamor ghouls hit the stage at 10:30 p.m.

September 21—Fromm Petfest at Henry Maier Festival Park (430 N. Harbor Drive): Grab your fur baby and get ready for a great day! This 11th annual festival serves up all the fun you expect (doggie dock diving and agility courses) as well as new stops such as the small-dog lure course and an expanded Splash Zone. Don’t miss the adoption area, dog park, marketplace, live entertainment and food. The tail-waggin’ good times run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

September 21—Old-Fashioned History Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Celebrate the good old days with this 3 p.m. beer bust. The team at Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project hosts this bash that turns back time, reunites friends and serves up the heartfelt memories you long for. Bring your old photos and take advantage of the scanning station. The first 25 attendees get the beer bust for free to help celebrate the History Project’s anniversary!

September 22—Awkward Nerd Book Fair at Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): It’s a 1990s book fair … but for adults! Inside the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. fair, you’ll find booksellers, authors, game sellers/publishers, vendors, food, and the popular ‘90s-themed craft area. Grab your fellow book lovers and nab passes at awkwardnerdevents.com.

September 22—Pride 365 Rooftop Party at Pilot Project Brewing Milwaukee (1128 N. Ninth St.): Stop by this incredible pride-themed bar from 2-6 p.m. and welcome fall like never before. I’ll be hosting this Courage MKE fundraiser that includes DJ Drip Sweat as well as a sing-off, LGBTQ+ trivia, pint-glass painting and so much more. Make it a Sunday Funday on the rooftop and celebrate the fall equinox with me and the Courage team!

September 24—Rainbow Readers Virtual Gathering via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Like to read? Log into this 7-8 p.m. meeting to discuss your favorite books with likeminded folks. What are you reading now? What books would you recommend? Join this friendly bunch and share! See the calendar of events at mkelgbt.org for login information.

