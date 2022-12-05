Events to Jingle Your Bells

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie Rooters,

Happy holidays! I hope December offers all the comfort and joy your crimson heart deserves. As we gear up for 2022’s big finale, I want to wish you nothing but the best for the coming year.

Speaking of which, Milwaukee is buzzing with yuletide and New Year celebrations worthy of St. Nick himself. There are so many holiday happenings, I’m listing them here instead of dishing out advice. I’ll be back next month with ideas for local lovelorn. (You can also read my weekly advice column at www.shepherdexpress.com.) For now, however, I leave you with a Christmas wish that your holiday be filled with childlike enchantment and your New Year bursting with possibilities. Oh, and booze. Lots and lots of booze.

Ruthie’s December Social Calendar

December 3—Whiskey Fest Wisconsin at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): The team at Shepherd Express gathered Wisconsin’s finest distilleries for this boozy bash. From bourbons and ryes to flavored whiskeys and blended cocktails, you can sniff, sip, and score your way through the 3-9:30 p.m. tasting when you buy a pass at www.shepherdtickets.com.

December 6—Holiday Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Share a bit of cheer when you tip back a few at this popular watering hole’s yuletide celebration. Always a good time, the 5 p.m. party promises to get your jingle bells rockin’ before Santa comes knockin’.

December 6 through December 22—“The Golden Girls Christmas Special 2022” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Purse String Productions offers an all-new dinner-theater drag parody of the much-loved sitcom. Celebrate the holidays with Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Marcee Douhetry-Elst) when you purchase tickets via www.brownpapertickets.com. (Search “Mary’s Golden Girls 2022 Holiday Show.”)

December 10—Patti LaBelle’s “Celebrate the Season” Concert at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The legendary diva struts her fabulous stuff into Milwaukee for a holiday show you’ll never forget. Experience the soulful beauty in a whole new light with this 8 p.m. concert sure to add all that’s glitter and gold to your season. Secure tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

December 10 & December 11—“Come for the Fruitcake – Stay for the Song” Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.): The LGBTQ+ chorus Our Voice Milwaukee performs traditional holiday carols (as well as some cheeky tunes) with this annual concert. Take in the 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday or Sunday’s 3 p.m. matinee when you order tickets at www.cityoffestivalsmenschorus.org.

December 14—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Holiday Soiree at Deer District (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Toast the season with a 4:30 p.m. cocktail hour. Enjoy beverages, appetizers and a marketplace where you can cross a few gifts off your list. The swanky soiree is open to all, but you’ll a need a ticket via www.wislgbtchamber.com to get in on the fun.

December 16 & December 17—“A Christmas Carol: Raw!” at Best Place: Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): The team at Boozy Bard Productions hosts this free show where actors draw names to see who they’ll play on stage…and then start drinking! See why this intoxicating concept is a hit by attending the 7:30 p.m. show.

December 22—Twilight Tour at The Pabst Mansion (2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): If holiday lights are your thing, you won’t want to miss this opulent option. Relish the glory of the Pabst mansion during a self-guided tour. See www.pabstmansion.ticketsocket.com to register for a time slot.

December 24—The Nutcracker at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Add a bit of magic to Christmas Eve when you take in this legendary ballet. As heartwarming as it is whimsical, The Nutcracker remains a tradition for many Milwaukeeans, so be sure to order tickets quickly at www.ticketmaster.com.

December 31—“The Little Monsters Tribute to Lady Gaga” NYE Extravaganza at Shank Hall (1434 N. Farwell Ave.): Put your paws up! Usher in 2023 with Gaga impersonators, tribute bands and all the dancing and partying you can handle. See www.shankhall.com for tickets.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.