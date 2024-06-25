Every Queen Remembers Her First

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

I’ve been lucky to have so many “firsts” in my life. I was the first Wisconsin queen to become a regular on a network-affiliated TV show (“The Don & Bo Show” on CBS-58) and the first queen to appear on bus and billboards throughout the city.

I was the first queen to become an honorary member of the Milwaukee Press Club, and I was also the first drag queen to toss out the opening pitch at a Brewer’s game (and one of few in the country to do so at an MLB game).

I’m happy to say that I was recently honored with another first … calling bingo at Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells. What a thrill! Hundreds of folks showed up for Ho-Chunk’s “Rainbow Bingo Bash,” that included a fun drag competition at intermission. I was so flattered to be part of this exciting event. So many friendly faces, all offering words of encouragement, acceptance and appreciation. Thank you Ho-Chunk for having me, trusting me and honoring me with this incredible opportunity.

If you haven’t been to Ho-Chunk Gaming in the Wisconsin Dells, check it out! Less than 2 hours from Milwaukee, it’s a great road trip you won’t soon forget! I can’t wait to go back.

Similarly, dear readers, I also can’t wait to see what “firsts” you and I can experience together in the near future!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 27—Thursday Nights at MAM at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Every Thursday night this summer is pay-what-you-can night at MAM! Enjoy cocktails, live music, mingling and more when you hit up the 4-8 p.m. party. Visit the galleries, enjoy a bite on the Museum Café’s lakefront patio and roll into the weekend in style with MAM.

June 28—Teen Nights: Pride Glow Party at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This new monthly event for LGBTQ+ teens offers a safe, sober, support-filled spot of teens. The 8-11 p.m. party includes karaoke, a DJ, dancing, munchies, video games and more. Email ahughes@mkelgbt.org for details.

June 29—M.O.B. Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Join the boys of Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.) for this monthly bash. Day drinking at its best, the party offers raffle prizes, shots, friendly faces, sexy bears and more. Come dressed in theme (Milwaukee Pride) and receive free raffle tickets during the 3-7 p.m. bash.

June 29 & 30—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I’m hosting three family-friendly drag shows served alongside Mary’s eye-opening breakfast menu. Catch us Saturday (show time 2 p.m.) and Sunday (shows at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.). See www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations. See ya there!

June 30—Bay View Bash Bingo Fundraiser at Club Garabaldi’s (2501 S. Superior St.): Who doesn’t love the Bay View Bash? Now is your chance to help support one of the city’s largest street fests … and possibly win some prizes, too! Doors open at noon with the games starting promptly at 1 p.m. All seating is first come, first served, so get there early to grab a seat and a frosty drink!

June 30—The Comedy of Romeo & Juliet: Kinda Sorta at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum (2405 W. Forest Home Ave.): Written and directed by Patrick Schmitz and performed by the Schmitz 'n Giggles Shakesparody Players, this hilarious parody promises to tickle the funny bone of even the most purists of Shakespeare devotees. Produced by the team at Optimist Theatre, the show offers reserved seatings for subscribers and general seating for others. See www.optimisttheatre.org for details regarding the 2 p.m. performance.

June 30—"Sunset’s Summer Stars Broadway Cabaret” at Sunset Playhouse(700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Celebrate the Great White Way with this salute to everyone’s favorite show tunes. You have two chances to catch this toe-tapping show (2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) but nab your tickets first via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

July 2—Pokeman Trivia at County Clare (1234 N. Astor St.): Take your love of Pokeman to a new level with this interactive night of trivia. Put together a team and enjoy this 8:30 p.m. competition but arrive early to grab a seat and a tasty bite.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.