Everything Organized and, In Its Place

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve somehow become the organizer in my group of friends. Basically, we don’t do anything unless I get the ball rolling, coming up with the idea, inviting everyone, finalizing details and reservations, and the like.

We have a great time when we’re finally together, but it would be nice if someone else took the lead once in a while. Should I just stop organizing things altogether or ask someone else to do it? I’d love to hear your take on this.

Organizer Ed

Dear Edward,

Count your blessing, honey. You have a group of friends you have fun with. Lots of people out there wish they had a social circle to enjoy. That said, I can see where you’re coming from. You’ve assumed the role of the organizer (maybe even the leader) of your wolf pack, and it’s starting to feel like a job. Makes sense, honey bunny.

I wouldn’t be too quick to pull the plug on organizing events with your friends as you (and they) clearly enjoy the end result, and you want to keep these relationships going strong. Next time you all get-together, suggest the next outing. Then, calmly ask if anyone would like to organize it. Ask if someone else could make the reservation, plan the event or contact everyone with final details. I’m willing to bet that someone steps up the plate, and others realize you need a break from planning everything. Give it a try and let me know how it goes.

Dear Ruthie,

How does one remove a snow globe buried deep inside one’s rectum? Asking for a friend.

Slightly Uncomfortable

Dear Slightly,

Just lay in the sun and let it melt, sugar.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 21—Lesbian and Queen Womxn (Virtual) Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Meet new people, share experiences and expand your social circle when you take part in this peer group for lesbian, bisexual, queer women and GNC folks. See the calendar area of www.mkelgbt.org for login information regarding the 6-7:30 p.m. meeting.

April 21—Opening Night of Something Rotten at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): What happens when the Bottom brothers try to beat William Shakespeare by writing the world’s very first musical? Find out when you attend this zany show. Get your $26 tickets at www.sunsetplayhouse.com before the run ends on May 8.

April 23—Depeche Mode vs. New Order vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Billed as the “bizarre love triangle” of the year, this throw-back dance party promises to crown one top band by the end of the night. Join the 9 p.m. bash and relish in the music of the ‘80s and ‘90s from no one but these three iconic bands.

April 24—Patio Pup Day Sunday at Great Lakes Distillery (616 W. Virginia St.): Doggies like Sunday Fundays, too, so give your four-legged friend a special afternoon. Dogs are welcome every Sunday on this brewery’s patio, where they can socialism with other pups while their owners enjoy drink specials. Best of all, a portion of the cocktails go to support local animal charities. The patio opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

April 27—Open Talent Night at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Welcome to Camp Maple, the basic training today’s young artists are all talking about. Whether you’re a vocalist, poet, drag performer, musician, dancer or any other performer, come to this 9 p.m. show and show the city what you’ve got! Join the competition or sit back enjoy the show; regardless, arrive early to take advantage of the bar’s 2-for-1 drink specials. (Doors open at 8 p.m.)

April 27—Bingo Game Show with Our Voice Milwaukee at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The city’s chorus for gay men and their allies invades Mary’s to host a great night of games, bingo, beers and burgers. I start yanking balls at 7:30 p.m., raising money for the chorus, but come early and grab some grub!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.