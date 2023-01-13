Exasperated by Intolerance

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I felt like I had to vent to someone and realized you were going to be the recipient. Hope you don’t mind, Miss Ruthie.

My thing is this: What is going on in our country? Are we ever going to all get along? Are we ever going to end racism, homophobia and xenophobia? It seems that racism is OK now—it is not! As a society, we shouldn’t stand for such things.

I’ve had it with the attitudes in this country. I’m angry and fed up. Does anyone else feel this way? What can we do as a society to love one another?

Thoughts?

Fed Up Francis

Dear Fed Up,

We hear you! I think far more of us share your frustration than you realize. It’s good to vent, but it’s even better to get involved. Help campaign and raise funds for elected officials who represent your values. Get involved in political and social programs that help ensure equality. Seek out ways you can make this city and the country a happier place, ensuring equality for all. You may find that such volunteer opportunities not only reduce your anxiety but are actually enjoyable.

Try focusing on the good…and there is, indeed, a lot of good. Seek out random acts of kindness (and perform them yourself). Find the good in people, and you’ll likely discover that more of us are intolerant of racism than you might think. Turn off the news if you have to and tune into the healthy environment of love and acceptance that surrounds you.

Emotions stem from two sources: Love and fear. Hatred stems from fear. I truly believe that together we will overcome those filled with fear by focusing on the love within our community, city, state and nation.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 10—Poetry Tuesdays: Food for Thought at The Q (2730 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive): Mix up your workweek with an open mic night at one of the city’s favorite soul food restaurants. Sign up to read your written work at 7 p.m. or arrive at 8 p.m. to enjoy the poetry.

January 15—Closing Night The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St.): There’s nothing dirty going on during this tongue-in-cheek musical from Bombshell Theatre. The smile-fetching show promises to get a rise out of everyone in the seats. The show opens on January 7, giving you time to order tickets at bombshelltheatre.org.

January 24—Legally Blonde: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): This way-popular musical swings through Cream City on its national tour, but you better grab tickets quickly because the bus rolls out of Milwaukee after the January 26 performance. See marcuscenter.org to reserve seats.

January 27—Barracuda and 52nd Street at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Two of the country’s top tribute bands hit Milwaukee to pay homage to Heart and Billy Joel. You won’t believe your ears when these bands and vocalists bring the house down with their sound-alike styles. Swing by pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets to the 7: 30 p.m. concert.

January 29—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I’m dishing out bacon and eggs alongside two fast and funny drag shows! Join me for an 11:30 a.m. sitting or take in my 2 p.m. show instead. Just be sure to hold a table with a reservation via hamburgermarys.com/mke.

