Find the Right Path to Happiness

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a straight but bi-curious guy who is in the closet. My roommate is a great guy who is openly gay. He brings guys over and I can hear them having sex. It turns me on and makes me want to explore the homosexual side of me. Do you think I should approach my roommate, asking if I can join in his fun or explore my sexuality with him?

What Do You Think?

Lost and Confused

Dear Confused,

Oh, sugar…. no. Your roommate is a human; not an experiment. Talk to him about any conflicting emotions you’re having regarding your sexuality. Look for his advice, support and friendship—not his sexual participation.

If you’re experiencing stress, depression and overall confusion regarding your sexuality, consider seeing a therapist and/or joining a support group for those going through the coming out process. Following these avenues will be more successful than pursuing sexual experimentation with an unsuspecting roommate. You’re on an exciting journey. Just be sure to take the right path.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 10—Brew City Bombshells at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): This 10:30 p.m. cabaret puts a bawdy spotlight on burlesque. Dora Diamond brings her sultry styling to the stage alongside a bevy of beauties sure to spice up your week. Meet the friendly staff and take advantage of the bar’s legendary drink specials, too.

November 11—Amy Schumer at Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The comedy queen hits Cream City with her “Whore Tour!” The concert stats at 7 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier. Tickets start at $45.50 and can be found at millerhighlifetheatre.com.

November 12—Milwaukee Winter Farmer’s Market (5305 W. Capitol Drive): Check out this weekly offering where farmers, artists, makers and others sell their finest. Food and microbrewery vendors round out the day. The market opens every Saturday at 9 a.m. (closes at 2 p.m.) through April 29.

November 12—Anniversary Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): The LGBTQ+ sports bar is turning 25, and the staff is ready to party! Join the good time at 6 p.m. and stay for the 8 p.m. drag show. Let’s pop the champagne and mix and mingle with new and old friends for this very special night.

November 12—“Voices of the Next Generation” at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Ct., Madison): Teen sensations Andi Withan I Domino and Nemo team up for a 7 p.m., all-ages drag show. Catch the dynamic duo and their special guests when you reserve a $15 table by emailing fivetickets@yahoo.com.

November 12—A Night of Cabaret at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Swing by the Serenity Room at Milwaukee’s casino and get ready for a night of fun. From the silent auction and cash bar to the drag show, this annual party raises money for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church. See milwaukeemcc.org for more, including tickets to the 6 p.m. bash.

November 13—Castaways Beer Bust at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): I never miss this monthly 3-7 p.m. party, and you shouldn’t either. This month’s theme is “Packers, Turkeys & Food,” and you’ll earn free raffle tickets if you’re in Packers colors or dressed like a turkey. (No lie … dressed like a turkey!) Bring a few cans to donate to the food drive and you’ll also get a few tickets. Hosted by the Castaways MC of Milwaukee, the leather/Levi party is open to all.

November 16—Webinar “Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs” via Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce: This free online course teaches entrepreneurs, business owners, managers and others how to apply the principles behind a design-thinking methodology. Increase your problem-solving potential and better understand customers when you register at wislgbtchamber.com for the 1 p.m. seminar.

November 16—Here and Now Yoga at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Grab your yoga matt and water bottle and hit up the LGBT Community Center for this hour-long class. Luis Perez leads this 6 p.m. session that focuses on complete relaxation.

