Finding Mr. Right (Not) Now

Dear Ruthie,

I met a really nice guy, but he admits to being a Trump supporter (I am not), and he doesn’t believe in PDA (which I love). He’s in the closet, and he thinks being Gay is wrong but says he has “urges.” Should I keep it casual and see what develops or just dump him and move on?

Thanks,

Sinking Ship

Dear Sinker,

Sounds like you’ve got yourself a regular Prince Charming there, honey. Don’t let that stud muffin get away! But seriously, doll, I think you already know this isn’t Mr. Right.

You’re naming off red flags, indicating this isn’t a match. Give this guy the heave-ho and find someone with values that better match your own. You deserve it, sugar booger!

Ruthie’s July Social Calendar

July 3—Virtual Family Coffee via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Enjoy a cup of joe from the comfort of your own home with the Community Center’s 50+ Older Adult Program. There’s nothing like making new friends (and reconnecting with old buddies) over coffee, so log on to this 10 a.m. virtual social club. See www.meet.google.com/npd-teyw-ydk to join the conversation.

July 10—Sister Water Beer Garden at St. Joseph Center (29th St. at Orchard St.): The School Sisters of St. Francis are tossing back a few cold ones, and you’re invited! This drive-thru beer garden offers craft beer, root beer and whole lotta fun. Enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as you pick up your box of beer, pint glasses, baked pretzels and other goodies. See www.sssf.org for details.

July 10—B.A.B.E Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): BABE stands for Bad-Ass Bitch Experience, and you can only find it at Milwaukee’s longest running LGBTQ+ bar. The 10:30 p.m. drag show offers up the hottest music performed by the city’s hottest queens, so get there early to nab a sweet spot.

July 15 through July 18—Granville Blues Fest at The Granville Connection (8633 W. Brown Deer Road): Who has the blues? You do! This annual event is quickly evolving into a local mecca for blues music, so don’t miss out if you’re a fan. Relish the smooth sounds of several entertainers, including Toronzo Canon, The Cash Box Kings, John Primer and Cheryl Youngblood. Your free admission involves non-stop music, food, arts and good times. See www.granvillebusiness.org for details.

July 17—MobCraft Weirdfest Block Party at MobCraft Beer (505 S. Fifth St.): Described as “a celebration of all things weird,” this wild, wacky street fest is always one for the books. Come dressed in any weird manner you choose, and get your freak on with unique beers, eats, music and other shenanigans. The party runs noon to 10 p.m.

July 20—Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this annual nosh-fest, featuring beverages and food from chamber members. Mix and mingle with likeminded business owners between 6 and 8 p.m. for $35. Sashay over to www.wislgbtchamber.com for early-bird discounts.

July 23—Friday Night Metro Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): The title says it all where this $5 bash is concerned. DJ Paul H takes control of the dance floor with a 9 p.m. toss-back to your favorite dance hits of yesteryear.

July 24—Food-Truck Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): From sweet to savory and from ethnic to Americana, there’s a bite for everyone at this new festival. The $5 entry fee includes access to the children’s play area, golf challenge, shuffleboard, bags and other activities. Visit the trucks from noon to 5 p.m.

July 30—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): It’s time to eat, drink and be “Mary” at Hamburger Mary’s. I host two shows of drag-a-licious delight (7 and 9 p.m.), each sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. Nab your table a bit early for appetizers, dinner and/or drinks with a reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.