Finding Your Own Pride

Dear Ruthie,

It seems the meaning of “pride” has changed over time, and I’m not sure how I feel about it. What do you think pride means exactly nowadays?

Sincerely,

Prideful Peter

Dear Pete,

If you ask me (and you did), the meaning behind pride has grown over the last few decades. When pride celebrations originated, they were a way to encourage the coming out process and communicate the need for equal rights. The goal behind pride marches and parades was to let the world know that LGBTQ+ folks were here to stay. “We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it,” was a popular mission statement we chanted for years.

In time, pride festivals celebrated steps taken toward equality, honored those who fought the AIDS epidemic, revered earlier generations and strengthened a growing community.

Today, pride month pays respect to all of these aspects of pride; however, the meaning behind pride movements continues to expand. I believe that current pride fests encourage folks to discover their true selves and live the lives they were born to live.

This month, celebrate what pride means to you. Relish our strides toward equality! Honor those who came before us! Come out to family and friends! Live your true life! It’s all good. It’s all pride. It’s all positivity. Simply celebrate pride as it means to you!

Ruthie’s June Social Calendar

June 2 through June 4—Milwaukee Pridefest at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive):The biggest, best and brassiest LGBTQ+ bash in state is back in full swing this year. Catch me and BJ Daniels during the “Throwback Thursday” show at 8 p.m. at the Dance Pavilion. See www.pridefest.com for tickets, lineups and more.

June 3—Ride with Pride at House of Harley Davidson (6221 W. Layton Ave.): The world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run roars through Milwaukee with this popular event. Registration starts at 3 p.m. with the ride starting at 4:30 p.m.

June 3—Mr. & Miss LaCage Pride Pageant at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): There are a few crystal hats up for grabs at LaCage. Watch contestants vie for the crowns during this posh 9 p.m. event.

June 5—Milwaukee Pride Parade (S. Second St, and W. Greenfield Ave. to S. Second St. and W. Oregon St.): Pride is back! That’s the theme of this year’s pride parade, finally making its return to Second Street. The parade steps off at 2 p.m., but Second Street bars open for outdoor antics late morning, so get to your favorite hot spot early and nab a spot on the sidewalk.

June 5—Comedy Drag Show at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Campy queens take the stage for a night of laughs. A perfect way to close out the weekend, showtime is 6 p.m. followed by the Pride Ball at 10 p.m.

June 10—“Legends Live” Drag Show at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): The “Legends of Drag” exhibit has taken residence at Saint Kate, featuring several Wisconsin icons (and me!). Check out the photographs by Harry James Hanson and Devin Antheus, then watch the legends perform during an 8 p.m. show. See www.wisconsinart.org/events for tickets.

June 17—Crafts & Laughs (and Drag Queen Bingo) at Dresden Castle (3775 E. Underwood Ave.): Join me for bingo, prizes, and more during this makers market that offers everything from crafts to comedians. I start yanking (bingo) balls at 6 p.m.

June 18—Drag Queen Story Hour at Lincoln Park (1965 W. Fairmount Ave.): This family-friendly event spotlights acceptance, love and positivity. The 1-3 p.m. story time encourages all to come as themselves and enjoy the afternoon.

June 18—The Sister’s Beer Garden at Saint Joseph Center (S. 29th at vOrchard St.): The sisters are back at the beer garden! Enjoy craft beers, wine, live music, food, games and more during the 4-8 p.m. party.

June 27—Drag Brunch at The Dock (2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Party at the beach like never before when you enjoy brunch, cocktails and queens. Part of Bradford Beach’s monthlong pride celebration, the outdoor affair requires reservations via 847-660-0141.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.