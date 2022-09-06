Fire Off a Week-Load of Fun

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

What a great week the LGBTQ+ community has in store…and you’re invited to join in on the good times. From art fests and athletic tournaments to a tribute to Queen and a taco tasting, you’ll find all sorts of ways to amp up your week.

Check out my social calendar below to see what I mean and be sure to stop by every week for new shows, bar specials, parties and more. I’ll be back next time with advice for local lovelorn, but for now pick out a few activities to enjoy this week, and I’ll see you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 8—“The Ultimate Queen Celebration” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Marc Martel takes the stage for this 8 p.m. multimedia concert that pay homage to one of the greatest bands of all time. Celebrate the music of Queen when you order tickets (starting at $49.50) at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

September 9—Art on the Plaza at West Allis City Hall Art Gallery & Centennial Plaza (7525 W. Greenfield Ave.): Inspiration Studios and the city of West Allis co-host this annual bash celebrating local artists, creators, makers and others. Free and open to all, this friendly art fest includes live music and food vendors and funs 5-8 p.m.

September 10—Rugby Round Robin Three-Way Tournament at Dretzka Park (12020 W. Bradley Road): The Milwaukee Beer Barons Ruby Football Club is the city’s inclusive rugby group that welcomes everyone across the LGBTQ+ spectrum and their allies. On Sept. 10, the Beer Barons host the Columbus Kodiaks and Minneapolis Mayhem for a three-way tournament starting at 11 a.m. Join the after-game party at Walker’s Pint (818 S, Second St.), too!

September 10—Taco Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Dri e): Let me say that again—Taco … Fest! What’s not to love! Nab your $25 ticket to this nosh fest via www.store.summerfest.com, and settle in for a spicy soiree you’ll never forget. Enjoy city’s best tacos, vote for your favorite and make it an enticing evening of flavor and fun.

September 10—24th Annual MKE INT Short-Film Fest at Avalon Atmospheric Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Named Best Film Festival by MovieMaker magazine, this popular fest brings back in-person viewing just in time to celebrate its 24th anniversary. See www.avalonmke.com for the 34-film lineup, showtimes and tickets.

September 10—Out in the Park LGBTQ+ Diversity Night at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL): It’s back! After Six Flags closes to the public at 8 p.m., it re-opens to the LGBTQ+ community for this private bash! Enjoy short lines for rides, DJ pop-up parties and more when you hit up this popular event. Tickets are capped at 5,000 so get yours while you can at www.gaysixflagschicago.com.

September 11—Kickin’ It with Courage at West Milwaukee Park (5000 W. Burnham St.): When’s the last time you played kickball? Relive your childhood with this tournament that raises money for Courage MKE. Sign up your 10-person team for $200 or register as a single player for $25. Not interesting in kickin’ balls? Come on down for the 1-4 p.m. fun anyway. You’ll enjoy a cookout, live music, face painting for the kids, bag toss games and more.

September 11—Oktoberfest at Saint Joseph Center Grounds (29th St. at Orchard St.): The School Sister of Saint Francis teamed up with Lakefront Brewing Company and the St. Joseph Center to host this nod to all things German! A $15 beverage ticket get you a commemorative pint glass with $8 refills on beers such at the Ale Mary and Our Lager. You’ll also find lots of eats, wine and soda available for purchase as well. Don’t miss the polka music, imported gifts, German crafts and more by checking out the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. fest.

September 13—Gayme Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Every Tuesday is game night at this long-running LGBTQ+ bar! Gear up for bar dice, Nintendo switch games, board games and more from 8 p.m. until bar close. Make it an extra special night when you take in the 6:30 p.m. movie night at the bar as well.

