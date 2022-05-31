Fishermen Gotta Fish

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

A friend of mine caught my boyfriend on Grindr. He told me he took his account down once we got serious, but my friend took a screen shot of his profile.

He literally admitted to keeping his Grindr account when confronted. He said he only goes on there when he’s bored and that he just likes sharing his pics with other guys to get compliments. He claims he never meets up with them.

I’m not sure what to think. I want to believe him, but something tells me I can’t trust him. I asked him to take his account down, but he won’t, saying it’s not cheating.

What do you think?

Feeling Frustrated

Dear Frustrated,

If you ask me, he’s fishing for more than compliments. After all, a man doesn’t put his worm in the water, hoping the fish will merely look at it. He wants a nibble! Compliments and dirty talk are bound to lead to something from someone at some point, so he better pull his line outta the water if he wants to keep you.

Let him know that this is making you question how serious he is about the relationship. Is this a deal breaker for you? Figure that out, and let him know your decision, honey. You deserve to feel secure in your relationship, and his fishing on Grindr isn’t helping you feel that way.

Ruthie’s Social Club

June 2 through June 4—Pridefest at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): The biggest, best and brassiest LGBTQ+ bash in state is back in full swing … and you don’t want to miss it. Three days of mixing, mingling, dancing, shopping, food, music, fireworks and more await. Numerous stages offer up your favorite drag queens, DJs, bands, singers and comedians featuring something for everyone. Catch me and BJ Daniels on opening day during the “Throwback Review” at 8 p.m. at the Dance Pavilion! See www.pridefest.com for hours, tickets, entertainment lineups and more. See you at the fest!

June 3—Ride with Pride at House of Harley Davidson (6221 W. Layton Ave.): The world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run roars through Milwaukee with this popular event. Free and open to all, registration starts at 3 p.m. with the ride starting about 4:30 p.m. See the Ride with Pride 2022 page on Facebook for the route and other details.

June 3 – Orville Peck at The Pabst (144 E. Wells St.): Country music’s fringed outlaw struts his sexy stuff into Milwaukee with his “Bronco Tour.” A favorite of the LGBTQ+ community, the singer opens his larger-than-life concert at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for your $30 ticket.

June 3—Mr & Miss LaCage Pride Pageant at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): There are a few crystal hats up for grabs at LaCage! Ring in pride season with a Vegas-style pageant at one of the city’s hottest clubs. Watch contestants vie for the crowns and titles during this posh 9 p.m. event.

June 5—Milwaukee Pride Parade (Second and West Greenfield to Second and West Oregon): Pride is back! That’s the theme of this year’s pride parade, finally making its return to Second Street. The parade steps off at 2 p.m., but Second Street bars open for outdoor antics late morning, so get to your favorite hot spot early and nab a seat on the sidewalk.

June 5—Comedy Drag Show at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Campy queens take the stage for a night of laughs during this refreshing show. A perfect way to close out the weekend and kickoff the workweek, these hilarious queens are sure to put a smile on your face. Showtime is 6 p.m.

June 5—ALOK at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): The comedian, writer, poet and public speaker comes to Cream City with this all-ages show. A headliner of numerous comedy festivals, ALOK was named one of the country’s most influential change-makers. See why when you purchase a $35 ticket at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.