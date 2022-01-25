From Bitter to Better

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a gay man approaching 60, and I’m finding myself growing bitter the older I get. I’m jealous of young people and the opportunities I had never had at their age. This bitterness is sort of consuming me on a near-daily basis, and I’m not sure what to do. Any input would be much appreciated.

Thanks,

Bitter Betty

Dear Bitter,

Chin up, darling. We all go through this…and so will those damn kids when they get older. While this generation of LGBTQ+ folks may have it easier than those who came before, they too, will grow to see younger generations enjoying even more acceptance—and that’s a good thing!

The fact that you acknowledge feeling jealous or even bitter is a good first step in turning that frown upside down. Keep young at heart by getting to know some younger people. Befriending people of various generations helps you understand and appreciate them more.

That said, if these feelings are overwhelming and/or interfering with life overall, you should see a therapist who can help you deal with these emotions effectively and in a healthy manner.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 26—Clueless at Avalon Atmospheric (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Thanks to the teams of Milwaukee Records, Lakefront Brewery, Educators Credit Union and Awkward Nerd Events, Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) is alive and well in Cream City! The 6:30 p.m. showing of this 1995 cult classic promises to put a smile on your face this week.

January 27—MPM Night-In Virtual Event: Grab a cocktail, get cozy and take in the Milwaukee Public Museum like never before. This 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. interactive experience is for those over 18 and includes trivia where you’ll compete against other participants. See www.mpm.edu for reservations and $15 tickets.

January 27—ABBA Mania Concert at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Celebrate your inner (and outer) dancing queen during this tribute to the Swedish superstars of the ‘70s. Relive your favorite hits, dance and sing the night away, and party like the disco mamma you know you are. Find tickets ($19.75 to $62.75) to the 8 p.m. concert at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

January 27 to January 30—Mr. Chicago Leather 2022 at Touché (6412 N. Halstead St.): One of the cool things about Milwaukee is that the Windy City is only a hop, skip and a jump away. That’s great news if you’re involved in the leather community because Chicago is where this weekend takes place. From mixers and parties to the big event, Mr. Chicago Leather is one heck of a good time. Be sure to visit www.touchechicago.com for schedules, tickets and weekend packages.

January 29—Trans Name & Gender Change (Online) Clinic: The team at Trans Law Help Wisconsin brings back this popular virtual class that reviews processes regarding name and gender-marker changes. Not only does the 1 p.m. class offer a Q&A portion, but participants can meet one-on-one with a legal expert for additional guidance. Registration is necessary so email info@translawhelp.com for details.

January 29—Jerry Grillo Group at The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.): Local icon Jerry Grillo brings his smooth stylings to one of the city’s favorite jazz joints. Indulge in a soulful night of sheer delight when Jerry and his band take the stage at 7 p.m.

January 29—“Don’t Tell Milwaukee” Comedy Show at Secret Location: Experience the Milwaukee comedy scene like never before with a crazy night of laughs (and a bit of mystery). Here’s how it works: Order your ticket ($26.99) at www.donttellcomedy.com. You’ll receive an email by noon on Jan. 29 disclosing the venue. You’ll learn who the comics are as they come on stage during the 8 p.m. show. Be over 21 and bring proof of vaccination to enjoy night.

January 29—Non-Pop Night at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): From music and dancing to live painting and visual projections, this bash has it all. Check out the party, featuring house music, hip hop, trap, funk, disco and more, when doors open at 9 p.m. The night involves a $7 cover with donations benefiting the Froedtert Hospital Rapid Response Fund.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.