From Techno Blizzard to Techno Wizard

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 58, and feeling completely overwhelmed by today’s technology. Switching my phone to a new provider was a nightmare, and I admit it was largely due to my lack of understanding and human error. My human error.

All of this technology is supposed to make life easier, but I feel like it’s not. Even watching television is a pain nowadays with all sorts of steps and the internet and subscriptions and whatnot. I can’t be the only feeling this way. Is it because I’m just getting too old? Sometimes, I’m very frustrated. Any ideas? What do you think?

Love you,

Fed-Up Fred

Dear Freddy,

I hear ya, big boy! These damn kids gotta stop inventing things! We’re good! Stop creating new technology we have to learn! Needless to say, I get your frustration. Completely.

While it may be hard, it’s important to remember that technology, for the most part, does make life easier. Overwhelming at first? Yes. Confusing? You betcha. Expensive? Yep. In the long run, however, updates in the techno world can actually make life smoother.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Most big-tech companies, providers and the like understand that users experience different learning curves. They’re equipped to help so don’t hesitate to reach out to customer service.

I’d also suggest reaching out friends and family who are well-versed in such updates. Let them know what you’re experiencing and ask if they can help.

