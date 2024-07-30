Gamers Ruling the Roost

× Expand Ruthie with dogs

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Memorial Day, Pridefest and Independence Day are all over, but there’s still plenty of summer fun to be had! If Wisconsin folks know anything, it’s how to have a good time. Check out my social calendar below for a few change-of-pace ideas sure to make the weekend extra special but first, let’s see a message from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

How can I get my kids off video games and into the fresh air? Summer is rolling by, and they’ve done nothing but sit in their rooms, playing games all day every day. They are wasting their entire summer vacation on these stupid games!

Help!

Feeling Frustrated

Dear Frustrated,

You don’t mention how old your kids are or how many of them there are, but I guess it doesn’t matter. You’re the parent, you set the rules.

Call a family meeting and outline a few new house rules. Let them know that this is your summer, too, and that you’re personally not getting everything out of the season you hoped to—including family time.

Set non-gaming hours or restrictions. Organize a few family outings where cell phones are prohibited. Assign tasks around the home/yard.

While creating these guidelines, remember that they’re kids. To them, they are not wasting their vacation. In fact, they’re probably loving it! They’re doing what they love to do. It may not be what you want them to do but they are, indeed, enjoying vacation. (Surely your parents accused you of wasting free time at some point in your youth, right?)

Go ahead and create the family summer you think is best. Just keep in mind that everyone has different ideas when it comes to enjoying free time.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 1—Sheepshead Night at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): The city’s LGBTQ+ sports bar serves up this night of cards, friendship and fun. Whether you’re new to sheepshead or an old pro, you’re invited to join in on a great night. The games start at 6 p.m., but the two-for-one drink special runs all night long!

August 3—Dancefest at Marcus Performing Arts Center/Peck Pavilion(929 N. Water St.): Celebrate the joy of dance with this 3rd annual event that features some of the Midwest’s premier dance companies. Spotlighting genres from hip-hop and salsa to ballet and contemporary dance, this family-friendly program includes live music, food and more. The fest starts at 5:30 p.m.

August 3—Lizzo vs. Ariana Grande vs. Charli XCX at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Mad Planet is the hot spot for a three-way of diva deliciousness you won’t want to miss. Hit the dance floor at 9 p.m. and you won’t leave once the music of Lizzo, Arianna and Charli envelop you.

August 3 & 4—“Camp Wannakiki” Takeover at CampIt Outdoor Resort(6635 118th Ave., Fennville, MI): So many Wisconsin folks are enjoying the CampIt campgrounds, the Sugarbaker Twins and I decided to try it out, too! We’ll be hosting some fun at the campgrounds alongside Season 1 “Camp Wannakiki” camper and crowd favorite Muffy Fishbasket. See www.campitresort.com for details, including the Mrs. Roper Crawl Friday at 8 p.m.

August 4—Brady Street Farmers Market at Various Locations Along Brady St.: In addition to farmers and gardeners selling fresh produce, you’ll also discover crafters, makers and other vendors offering up their wares. Shop till you drop or simply enjoy Brady Street’s restaurants, bars and other great businesses during this 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. marketplace.

August 6—Milwaukee Area Coffee Connection at HumanWorks (8909 N. Port Washington Road, Suite 100): The team at Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, serves up another early-morning coffee clutch, helping you meet likeminded business owners. Grab a hot cup of joe between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

August 6—Our Voice Milwaukee New Member Social at Jackson Square Apartments/Community Room (159 N. Jackson St.): Thinking about joining the city’s LGBTQ+ chorus? Enjoy this friendly 6 p.m. social to learn more! Meet the chorus members, have your questions answered and discover the fun to be had with this delightful group.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.