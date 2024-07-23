Garden Has Him Green with Envy

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Over the past years, my husband has created a beautiful backyard for us. (I helped, but it’s largely all him.) I love the yard, but he’s obsessed with it.

He spends 8 hours every Saturday AND Sunday on the yard in addition to several hours on weeknights. This interrupts our social life. His excuse of “I can’t go to that because I have to do yardwork,” is getting old and we’re missing out on summer fun.

Gardening and yardwork are a passion for him, but it’s turning into a hassle for me. Any suggestions on how to talk to him?

Thanks,

Mr. Green Jeans

Dear Greenie,

Part of me wants to say to let him have his seasonal fun, but if you feel his hobby is impacting your relationship, then it’s time to talk.

Let him know how much you appreciate his hard work. Calmly express that you miss him, however, and that you’re feeling animosity as the yardwork is causing the two of you to miss out on memory-making good times.

Ask how you can help speed up the gardening so you two can enjoy more free time together. Try to plan date nights as well and stick to those plans regardless of weeds and watering.

Lastly, explore yardwork shortcuts together. See what can be streamlined … together. Can some plants be swapped out for those that need less care? Can a lawn service be hired? What if you water early in the morning? Hopefully your participation in problem solving will demonstrate your desire to keep the yard up while freeing up time.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 24—MKE Night Market at West Wisconsin Ave. (between Second St. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.): This change-of-pace marketplace only occurs four times per summer, so hit it up when you can. Food trunks, makers, artists and live entertainment make this 5-10 p.m. outdoor showplace one you won’t want to miss! See mkenightmarket.com for details.

July 27—Walk, Run, Wag at Hart Park (6889 W. State St.): Friends of MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) hosts this 5K run/2-mile walk that helps support the city’s animals. Grab Fido’s leash and head to the park for a great morning. The race starts at 9 a.m. but arrive early to mix, mingle, stretch and celebrate our four-legged friends.

July 27—Summer Market at Story Hill FireHouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Support local businesses when you shop this pet-friendly marketplace. More than 30 vendors present their best throughout the historic site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 27—M.O.B. Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Check out the beer bust of all beer busts during this 3 p.m. party! Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.) hosts the bust that celebrates Milwaukee Pride as well as Harley Davidson. They’re also collecting toys for Christmas. (Yea…lots going on here.) Wear your favorite Pride T-shirt, dress in your best Harley gear or bring a toy for a tot and you’ll receive free raffle tickets!

July 27—HER Night Out at Love’s Lounge (201 W. Mitchell St.): Get ready to party with this infamous bash. The 8 p.m. event serves up DJs for dancing, food for snacking and drinks for, well, drinking. Grab your friends and your dancing shoes and get ready for one of the most memorable nights of the year.

July 30—Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): Take a bite out of summer when culinary members of Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce dish out their best bites during this annual event. Enjoy samples from local restaurants, bistros, confectioners, bars and others during the 6-8 p.m. nosh fest. Just be sure to reserve your tickets via wislgbtchamber.com.

July 31—Turnabout Showcase at This Is it (418 E. Wells St.): Five of your favorite This Is It bartenders grab gowns and hit the stage for this turnabout drag show that’s sure to be the talk of the town. The 18+ night starts at 10 p.m. but get there early to nab a good spot.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.