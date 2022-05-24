Gearing up for Pride

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Milwaukee’s pride celebrations are a week away, but the city is already gearing up for fun! Get a jumpstart on the party with a few of the events Cream City has to offer. Simply take a look at this week’s social calendar for an abundance of shows, gallery events, pageants, beer busts and more.

Feel like stepping outside Milwaukee before the rest of the country steps in? Remember this is IML weekend in Chicago. Talk about a non-stop party! See the options below and don’t miss out on the excitement going on this week.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 27—“Freaky” Drag Show at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Drag queen extraordinaire Loretta Love Lee hosts this 9:30 p.m. show in Mad City. Join me and Loretta’s other guests when you reserve a table for $15. Simply email fivetickets@yahoo.com, and I’ll see you in Madison!

May 26—IML Weekend (various locations throughout Chicago): International Mr. Leather returns to the Windy City for this annual bash. The actual IML contest is 6 p.m. on Sunday at Arie Crown Theater (2301 S. Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive), but the entire weekend is loaded with parties, raves, happy hours, marketplaces, tutorials, meet-ups and more. Be sure to stop by www.imrl.com for a complete lineup of events, pop-ups and happenings as well as passes and registration.

May 27—Opening Night “Legends of Drag” Photo Exhibit at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Relish the phenomenal (and fun) photography of Harry James Hanson and Devin Antheus with this delightful photo exhibit. The former Milwaukeeans traveled coast-to-coast over four years, visiting 16 cities to photograph legendary entertainers. Of the 81 queens featured in the exhibit, seven are from the Milwaukee area: Christina Chase, BJ Daniels, Shannon Dupree, the Sugarbaker Twins, Karen Valentine and me! Meet the artists and celebrate this incredible display with a 6-8 p.m. party. Then, nab your very own copy of the coffee-table book, Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age via Amazon or anywhere books are sold. The art exhibit runs through August 21 at the MOWA gallery within the hotel.

May 28—M.O.B. Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Beer and soda busts are back at Kruz…and so are the raffle prizes, contests and hot men! The social club Milwaukee Organized Bears hosts this 3-7 p.m. afternoon of day-drinking and friend-making. From the poplar patio to the jammin’ jukebox, Kruz is always a good time. Come on down and see why for yourself.

May 28—Bedlam: A Spectacle of Fashion Chaos at Quarters Rock ‘n Roll Palace (900 E. Center St.): Don your best dumpster chic for this night of insane fashion, frantic music, dancing and more. A $5 cover gets you into the 9 p.m. insanity.

May 29—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Check out this fast-paced drag brunch that’s sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step all day long. Take in a bit of comedy, glamor, music with the Brunchettes while you take advantage of Mary’s infamous breakfast menu, bloodies and bottomless mimosas. Two shows (noon and 2 p.m.), make it a snap to work brunch into your weekend.

May 29—Mr. and Miss Trans USA at The Pitman Theater, Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.): A little bit of Vegas comes to the city with this glamor-fest of a pageant. Don’t miss the excitement of the 6 p.m. event (the red carpet rolls out at 5 p.m.) when you nab a $27 ticket at www.mrandmisstransusa.ticketleap.com.

June 1— ”Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland” at The Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St., Stackner Cabaret): A star is born in Angela Ingersoll, the Emmy-nominated entertainer who brings her tribute show to Milwaukee. Relish each of Judy’s show-stopping songs as told through Ingersoll’s transcendent performance. Tickets start at $71.25 and can be found at www.milwaukeerep.com. Performances run through July 1.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.