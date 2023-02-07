Get Out and About

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Don’t let the winter blahs get you down! Shake up dull-weather doldrums with a change-of-pace night on the town or even a road trip outside Milwaukee. I’ll be back next week with advice for the lovelorn, but until then, take a look at my social calendar below for a few ideas to mix up the week.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 7—Opening Night Hairspray at Marcus Performing Arts Center(929 N. Water St.): The Tony-award winning musical rolls into Cream City with “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” star Nina West in tow. You can’t stop the beat of this toe-tapping show that’s guaranteed to be the highlight of your month. Nab your tickets at www.marcuscenter.org before it closes February 12. There will also be a performance of Hair Spray at Saint Kate-The Art Hotel at 11 p.m., Feb. 9.

February 9—Ladies Beer & Book Club at Component Brewing Company(2018 S. First St., #169): Whether you’re looking to read more, expand your social circle or simply wish to get out of the house, this women’s book club is for you! Enjoy custom brews while you discuss the month’s reading selection. (This time, the book is We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz.) Join in at 7 p.m.

February 10—Goth Prom 2023 at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.):. Enjoy the prom you always wanted, dress how you want and party how you want with multiple DJs, selfie booth, spiked punch and drink specials. Who will be King, Queen or Kwing of prom? Hang out for the midnight crowning to see. The 21+ event includes a $7 door charge and starts at 9 p.m.

February 10—Drag Show at The Outsider (310 E. Chicago St., Ninth Floor): Local songstress Dora Diamond hosts this event that promises to get your weekend off to a lively start. Take in the 10:30 p.m. show as well as dancing, drinks and more.

February 10 & February 11—Bizarre Bazaar at Madison Circus Space(2082 Winnebago St., Madison): Step right up for an amazing compendium of strange, silly, sexy, surprising and shocking! You’ll find it at all during this 90-minute circus of the unique. Tickets start at $12 and can be found at www.madisoncircusspace.com.

February 10 through February 12—Scandihoovian Winter Festival in Mount Horeb (various locations): Cute and quirky best describe this delightful family-friendly event in Mount Horeb. From frozen-turkey bowling and snow sculptures to bike racing and a spelling bee for adults it’s a frosty fest to remember. Don’t miss out on the shopping, food and games for the kids as well. Stop by www.trollway.com/scandihoovian-winter-festival for schedules and event locations.

February 12—Yoga & Mimosas at 3rd Street Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Ave.): You read that right! Yoga and mimosas! Sign me up! After all, if you’re going to attend a 9 a.m. exercise class, you may as well have fun doing it. Enjoy a session of yoga (all levels welcome), then order up a mimosa or coffee afterward. Get your $25 ticket at www.share.fitdegree.com.

February 12—Queens & Cupids Drag Brunch at Breakwater Monona(6308 Metropolitan Lane, Madison): Wisconsin drag brunches are hotter than ever, so why not head to Mad City and check out this lively offering? Miss Gay Wisconsin, Bianca Lynn Breeze, heads up the memorable day. Your $35 ticket includes the 11 a.m. brunch as well as the noon show. Get your tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

February 12—Chili Cookoff and Flannel Party at LaCage Niteclub (801 S Second St.): The Castaways MC Leather/Levi social club invade one of the city’s most popular hot spots with this monthly beer bust. Enjoy raffles, drink specials and all the chili you can handle during the 3-7 p.m. party. Want to enter the cookoff? Register via www.castawaysmc.org. Wear your best flannel for free raffle tickets.

February 14—Greg Marcus Duo at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn): Hit up the posh lobby bar at one of the city’s classiest hotels, and you’ll experience a Valentine’s Day to remember. When the jazz duo takes a break, stroll through the art gallery or sneak up to the second-floor bar for an extra beverage. There’s always so much to see and do at Saint Kate!

