Get Your Gobble on All Year Long

Right now you’re either planning to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, chowing down a buffet of leftovers or pounding Gas-X like there’s no tomorrow. Regardless, I hope Turkey Day leaves you with a feeling of gratitude that lasts for many months to come.

Shouldn’t we celebrate an appreciation for all we have regularly? If you reserve your feelings of thankfulness for one day of the year, I’m guessing you’re a pretty miserable S.O.B. Let your gratitude flag fly all year long, and relish all the good things that follow...including an overwhelming feeling of happiness, contentment and all that crap. So, I say Happy Thanksgiving to you, today, tomorrow and all year long!

Christmas is just around the corner, so keeping those good vibes flowing is easy for most—but not all. Let’s read a message from a reader who isn’t exactly excited about the upcoming season.

Dear Ruthie,

Call me a Grinch. Call me a Scrooge. Just don’t call me to your Christmas party. I hate it. I hate it all. Everything about the holiday. I have for much of my adult life. I prefer to be alone on Christmas Day, happily waiting for December 26. I’m really a happy guy, I swear. Ask my friends. I just hate the holidays.

Is there something wrong with me? Think I need to seek professional help? I don’t think so, but I’m starting to doubt myself as everyone gets so down on me for my anti-Christmas stance. What do you think?

Thanks,

Ho, Ho, Who

Dear Dr. Who,

You’re not a Grinch, a Scrooge or a Dr. Who for that matter. You’re a guy who knows what he likes and what he doesn’t. The holidays aren’t everyone’s cup of Christmas tea, honey, so there’s no need to apologize for how you feel. Spend the next few months as you see fit but don’t let your holiday disdain rob you from time with family and friends.

Keep an eye on your emotions to be sure you’re not dealing with seasonal affective disorder. It’s one thing to be annoyed by the holidays but it’s another to feel depressed, helpless, lonely and sad during winter months. If you find yourself struggling with depression, contact your healthcare provider right away. OK? OK!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 25—Queer (Virtual) Book Club at The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin (1456 Junction Ave., Racine): Learn, grow, make new friends and discuss LGBTQ+ literature during this book club. The group meets virtually the last Thursday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a facilitated discussion of a new book. Email queerbookclubwi@gmail.com to learn which books are on the docket, how to join and what to expect.

November 28—"Magic of Lights” at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Get a jumpstart on holiday cheer with an enchanting car ride through a celebration of holiday lights. Enjoy whimsical displays, colorful characters and awe-inspiring scenes as you maneuver this delightful, memory-making path. The display is open from 5-10 p.m. until January 2 but see www.magicoflights.com now for passes, starting at $25 per carload.

November 30—"Wrap Yourself in a Rainbow Quilt” Online Auction: The team at GSafe work to help all LGBTQ+ youth and students thrive within the state’s school communities...and they’re taking things to a cozy level with this heartwarming fundraiser. Support the leadership and well-being of LGBTQIA+ youth in Wisconsin schools when you bid on any of the numerous rainbow quilts and crafts found at www.gsafequilts2021.givesmart.com.

December 1—Grand Opening of “Mary” Christmas Pop-Up Bar at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.):The team at Hamburger Mary’s decked the halls of Hunty’s for this holiday pop-up bar you’ve got to see to believe. Classy meets kitschy and traditional meets tacky where mulled wine, peppermint martinis and other holiday specialties keep spirits merry and bright. The pop-up will be open all month, giving you plenty of time to take in the (silly) splendor of this special season.

