Getting Intimate with an Inmate

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been dating an incarcerated man for 3 years. He gets out in a few weeks, and I’m so excited. You know who is not excited? Every single person I know.

They all think he’s a scammer who will take my money, abuse me and ruin my entire life. They will not listen when I try to tell them how wonderful he is. He is my forever person, but they refuse to accept it.

When he gets out, he’s moving in with me. What can I/we do to help him win over my family and friends?

Luv Ya,

Angry Lover

Dear Angry,

I can understand feeling angry or frustrated over the idea that those closest to you aren’t sharing your excitement. It’s key to remember, however, that your friends and family love you. They want what’s best for you. I’m sure you agree this situation has red flags that any caring friend would worry about.

Approach the situation with gratitude over the love and concern these folks have for you. Let them know how much their concern means to you, but explain that you need to explore this relationship for your own wellbeing. Promise them (and yourself) that you’ll watch for red flags, take quick and appropriate measures, and not let Cupid’s arrow detour you from reality. And then do just that.

Explore this relationship however you’d like (although having him live elsewhere would better set you up for success) but be realistic and address issues the moment they arise. Proceed with caution and ask your family to help you on this journey as best they can.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 10—Art Blaze at Bradford Beach (2438 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Relish the local art scene like never before with this fun (and free) family-friendly event on the beach! Take part in hands-on art activities, mix and mingle with local artists, check out vendors, hit up the s’more stations and more! The festival runs 3-10 p.m.

July 10—Bi+ Beer Garden at South Shore Park Terrace Beer Garden(South Shore Pavilion, 2900 S. Shore Drive): The team at Bi Pride Milwaukee hosts this 4:30 p.m. event that’s free and open to all. Welcome friendly faces and meet some new ones with this delightful event. See bimke.org for details.

July 11—Sheepshead Night at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): The city’s LGBTQ+ sports bar serves up a sheepshead night every Thursday at 6 p.m. Regardless of your skill level, c’mon down to Woody’s to play a few hands, make a few friends and enjoy a few cool 2-4-1 beverages.

July 11 through 14—Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): One of the city’s favorite festivals is back, hosting all the food, shopping and entertainment you’ve come to expect. More than 250,000 folks are expected to attend the fest, taking in everything from can-can girls to the Storming of the Bastille run. Grab your beret and count yourself among them!

July 12—Bastille Day West on Vliet Street (from 57th St. to 60th St. and Vliet St.): If you can’t get enough of the French celebration, add this 4-10 p.m. street fest to your agenda. Featuring food, music and more, it’ s yet another way to make your very own French connection.

July 12—Music Bingo at Motor Bar & Restaurant (Hank Aaron State Trail, 400 W. Canal St.): Stop by the Harley Davidson Museum’s eatery for some change-of-pace fun. The 6 p.m. night takes bingo to new heights with music cues instead of bingo balls. Arrive early to take advantage of the bar’s drink specials and popular fish fry.

July 13 & 14—Frida Fest at MKE at The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall (4507 S. Sixth St.): Don’t miss this fifth annual bash, celebrating artist Frida Kahlo. Enjoy dance performances, art classes and the popular Frida Kahlo look-alike contest. You’ll also find live music, local vendors and some of the city’s favorite food trucks at the 6 p.m. bash.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.