Ghost Busters!

Dear Ruthie,

I had a great friend for many years. Without any explanation, he ghosted me. I always assumed we were both straight, but about a month after he ghosted me, I discovered he came out as gay.

I’m totally cool with that and completely support the LGBTQ+ community. Had he come out to me, I think it would have made us even better friends. I’m not sure if he ended our friendship because he was hiding he was gay, or if he felt I wouldn’t be supportive, or what.

I saw your show at Hamburger Mary’s, and thought I should write in with this question: Should I reach out to my friend to ask what happened and try to start our friendship again? If so, how?

Thanks,

Left Wondering

Dear Lefty,

Well, that stinks! Hopefully your buddy isn’t going through something so difficult that he’s cut himself off from the world. That said, take a moment to reach out and let him know that you hope he’s well.

Let him know you’re concerned and hope he’s happy and healthy. Tell him you miss your friendship and that you’re there to support him no matter what. Let him know you’re leaving the ball in his court, but that you truly hope to hear from him soon. If you don’t hear back, you have no choice but to move on and cherish the friendships you have.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 16—Musicals Sing-Along at Pyramid Event Venue (117 S. Main St., Lake Mills): Enjoy the charming shops, restaurants and pubs of Lake Mills before taking in this 6 p.m. night. All the toe-tappers from Hollywood and Broadway hit Pyramid’s large screens with lyrics. Sing a long or simply enjoy the fun over brews, cocktails and pizza.

August 17—Hoanchella 2023 at Various Locations Along Milwaukee River and Pier Garden (102 N. Water St.): Billed as “an immersive fusion of boats, music and lights to engage, inspire, and uplift the city,” this exciting evening offers something for everyone. Join in on the boat parade at 4 p.m. or watch the fun from the shore. Take in the light display on the Hoan Bridge at 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. DJ Shawna Nicols amps up the event and appears at numerous events throughout the night. See www.hoanchella.com for various cruise, seating and VIP options to best enjoy the experience.

August 17 through August 20—Irish Fest at Henry Maier/Summerfest Park (200 N. Harbor Dr.): One of Milwaukee’s favorite fests makes its 42nd return with this four-day bash. Music, food, entertainment, a marketplace and of course, lots and lots of cold beer, make this a Celtic celebration for the books. See www.irishfest.com for more.

August 19—Bosom Buddies at LaCage (801 S. First St.): Maple Veneer and Karen Valentine celebrate the “Dog Days of Summer” with this afternoon party. Doors open at 4 p.m., with smiling bartenders, hot DJs and a friendly crowd. Local legend BJ Daniels will make a guest appearance at the drag show!

August 19—“Voices of the Next Generation” at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Only a hop, skip and jump from Milwaukee, Five Nightclub always serves up a great night, and this all-ages, family-friendly evening is no exception. The dynamic teen drag duo Nemo and Andi Withani host this popular show. Email fivetickets@yahoo.com to reserve a $20 table at the 7 p.m. event.

August 20—Puerto Rican Family Festival at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Don’t miss the 10th anniversary of this fantastic fest that puts the emphasis on food, family and fun. The party starts at 11 a.m. with live music, dancing, activities for the kids, and plenty of cultural attractions. See www.prfestivalwisconsin.com for schedules, tickets and more.

August 21—Parents of Trans Littles Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Looking to provide a safe, informative and friendly space for the parents of trans children, this support group offers a sense of compassion and community. The 1-hour meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.