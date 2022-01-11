Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Is it alright to sleep with someone your friend already slept with?

Thanks,

Horny for a Cowboy

Dear Horny,

Bravo, ranch hand, for keeping it in your pants before hitting the hay and saying “adios” to a friendship. It says a lot that you asked the question before anyone’s field got plowed.

Answering your question is tough, however, because you didn’t offer much background information. If you’re strictly talking about indulging in a one-night rodeo with a horse your buddy already rode, you’re likely ok to pursue the ride. (Although, asking your friend first isn’t a bad idea.)

If this cowboy is someone your friend dated and had feelings for, then you might want to rethink going down on this particular farm. Even if the two have been apart for a while, you could be breaking the friend code by dating or sleeping with your buddy’s ex.

There are plenty of men out there, honey, so think twice about tossing this hottie a lasso. After all, banging boots might not be worth it if a friendship is on the line.

Dear Ruthie,

Do you think married couples should combine all of their earnings and share all income?

Looking Forward to Your Answer,

Banking Bobby

Dear Bobby,

One of the most common things couples fight about is managing money (the other is wallpapering). That said, there isn’t a generic answer that works for all couples and all situations.

Couples need to have honest talks about money, how to organize it and how to manage it; and they need to create a plan that works for them and their situation.

Are all funds combined? Does each spouse contribute a percentage of their income to a shared household account? There really isn’t a right or wrong answer, but couples need to come to an agreement about managing money before walking down the aisle.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 12—LGBTQIA+ Youth (Virtual) Support Group: Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center facilitates this peer group. The one-hour meeting offers a free safe spot for the city’s youth to openly discuss issues they face. Interested participants should contact mnoorlander@mkelgbt.org to learn more, including the link to the Google meeting.

January 12—Cabernets from Around the World at The Corners of Brookfield (20111 W. Bluemound Road., Brookfield): Take part in a wine and chocolate pairing class that puts the spotlight on cabernet. You have two chances to get in on the delicious fun with a 5:30 p.m. and an 8 p.m. class. The one-hour, $30 programs require you to preregister, so call 262-202-8731 to hold your spot.

January 14—"RuPaul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party at LVL Bistro (801 S. Second St.): Catch up on RuPaul’s latest and greatest when you watch the current episode of RPDR in the lower level of LaCage. Hosted by some of the city’s favorite queens, the weekly party includes drink specials, friendly bartenders and more. The show airs at 7 p.m. but arrive early to nab a good seat. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)

January 16—Closing Night of Funny Girl at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The team at Bombshell Theatre Company ends its run of this much-loved musical with a Sunday matinee. Don’t miss the final 2 p.m. curtain when you order $20 tickets at www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

January 18—In-Person Singing with Our Voice Milwaukee at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.): The city’s chorus for gay men and their allies invites you to join in on some “sing-sational” fun! Open to all who like to sing in the tenor, baritone or bass range, this 6-9 p.m. session takes place every Tuesday. Swing by www.ourvoicemke.org to learn more, including the event’s Covid-precaution requirements.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.