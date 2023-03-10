Growing Apart … for Jesus

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

We’re a group of 10 besties who do everything together; from dinner and drinks to movies and game nights. Recently, one of us has become a born-again Christian. We’re all supportive of our friend’s renewed interest in religion, but he’s gone overboard in our opinion.

He only wants to talk about Jesus and seems hell-bent on converting us. It’s to a point where we don’t want to be around him anymore. We hate to end this friendship but he’s not the same person. Should we cut ties with him? That seems harsh but we aren’t sure what to do anymore.

Help Us!

Fed-Up Fellow

Dear Fellow,

I’m not sure if you truly speak for your entire group of friends, but for purposes of this article, I’m going to assume you are.

You’re correct in saying that it seems harsh to ghost your bestie because he’s taken an interest in religion. That said, people grow and change, and often that means growing apart as friends.

Have one-on-one conversations with him, avoiding an intimidating group confrontation. Each of you talk to him calmly about individual concerns or annoyances with his recent behavior.

When friends talk to him about why they need him to “cool it with the Jesus talk,” he may get the message and taper his conversations. He may also decide to move on with new friends who share his interests. Give him the option to make that decision for himself instead of making it for him.

Ruthie’s March Social Calendar

March 10—"For the Culture” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Montell Infiniti Ross hosts this show spotlighting black excellence in Milwaukee. Stop by the monthly 10 p.m. event and you’ll also find friendly bartenders, great drink specials, DJs and dancing.

March 18—Faire Folk Spring Revel at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): Can’t wait to get your ren-faire revelry on? The gang at Awkward Nerd Events hosts this noon to 6 p.m. fete complete with a marketplace, games, entertainment, food and more. See www.awkwardnerdevents.com for additional information.

March 18—“One Night of Queen” at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Gary Mullen & The Works bring their popular Queen tribute to Milwaukee with a 7:30 p.m. concert. Relish the sound, look and overall experience Freddie Mercury fans know and love when you hit up this one-night-only show. Stop by www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

March 26—Inked for Life at Walker’s Point Tattoo Company (712 S. Second St.): The local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention teams up with Walker’s Point Tattoo Company for this fundraiser. Get a $100 tattoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (first come, first served), with funds going to the charity.

March 31—“Trans Enough” Exhibit at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Don’t miss this incredible collection of stories from the trans and gender non-conforming members of the greater Milwaukee area. Featuring written, audio and filmed stories, the exhibit runs to April 3.

March 31—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I’m hosting two seatings of what’s been awarded Milwaukee’s favorite drag event. My guests and I put on two shows (6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.) Make a reservation via www.hamburgermarys.com/mke to truly jumpstart your weekend.

