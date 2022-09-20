× Expand Camp Wannakiki Season 4

Dear Ruthie,

I just started watching you on “Camp Wannakiki!” Can you tell us how the show came to be? Where do you film it? How do you pick the queens on the show? I’d love to learn more.

A True Fan,

Happy Camper

Dear Happy,

Thanks for watching! After three seasons, “Camp Wannakiki” was picked up by OutTv, so I’m glad you found it there (www.outtv.com).

“Camp Wannakiki” is a drag reality show that spotlights hilarious queens and kings. Potential campers submit videos and online applications and attend in-person cattle calls throughout the country, hoping to be selected for the show.

Most seasons feature 10 campers who must complete daily camp activities in full drag. Each episode concludes with a talent show where campers show off their creative best, and every night, one camper has to “take a hike.” By the end of the season, we’re left with America’s Queen or King of Camp who wins a great prize package.

The show is the brainstorm of Ashley and Brandon Wright—executive producers and my co-hosts, the Sugarbaker Twins! They came up with the idea quickly, and they executed Season 1 nearly just as fast. Our locations are secret, but I can tell that we do, indeed, shoot at campgrounds (where we eat, sleep and stay for 10 days). We’ve shot the show in Wisconsin and Illinois.

I think Season 4 might be our best yet, so keep watching “Camp Wannakiki” and keep sharing your love of the show with others! For more, see www.campwannakiki.com.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 22—Ladies Night in Downtown Menomonee Falls (various locations): It’s a night of shopping, sipping and snacking when you relish this 4-8 p.m. evening of girl time. Enjoy discounts at various shops as well as drink specials and more when you visit the businesses throughout downtown Menomonee Falls.

September 23 through September 25—Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): This nod to all-things-fall offers up everything from music and crafts to brews and bites. Best of all, admission is free! Featuring a midway and games, the grounds are family friendly during the day with adults partying into the night. See www.wistatefair.com for more.

September 24—Fromm Petfest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): Let your furry babies party Milwaukee-style when you take them to the Summerfest grounds for a 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. celebration of our four-legged friends. Free admission and free parking? Who could ask for anything more? We can! Trot over to www.petfestmke.com for a lineup of events, vendors, performers, contests and other fur-friendly highlights you won’t want to miss.

September 24—Ride to Green Bay Pridefest at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The motorcycle group Pride Rides Wisconsin is meeting at this popular Leather/Levi bar at 11 a.m. before heading north for one of the final pride celebrations of the season. Don’t have a bike? The group invites you to join the fun anyway! Simply follow behind in your car.

September 24 & September 25—Festa Italiana at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): Food, family and tradition share center stage at Festa. Take in the flavor, art and customs of Italy during one of the most popular fests in Milwaukee. The party starts at 11 a.m. each day but see www.iccmilwaukee.com to learn about the best of the fest.

September 25—Drag Brunch at Vintage Brewing Co. (600 Water St., Sauk City): Bryanna Banx$ hosts this eye-opening show featuring some of the state’s favorite performers. The brunch is open to everyone over 14 and promises a great time. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with the show starting an hour later. Stop by www.vbcsaukdragbrunch.eventbrite.com for tickets.

September 25—Battle of the Chefs at The Factory on Barclay (1120 S. Barclay St.): Thirteen of the city’s top culinary geniuses battle it out in this tasty fundraiser. Sample a bit at tasting stations during the 4-7 p.m. event before the judging panel announces top picks. See www.battleofthechefs2022.eventbrite.com for tickets ranging in price from $75 to $100.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.