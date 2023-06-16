HAPPY PRIDE!

× Expand Ruthie with dogs

It’s that time of year, folks. It’s time to let your pride flag fly! There are so many great events happening, I can barely contain myself.

In fact, there are so many opportunities for fun this month, I’m going to forgo my advice column and leave you an extended list of pride activities as well as other ways to jumpstart summer. Can’t wait until next month to read my neighborly advice? See my weekly articles at shepherdexpress.com/lgbtq/dear-ruthie, brought to you by C3 Designs.

Ruthie’s June Social Calendar

June 16—The Bash at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Join Grammy-nominee Cheyenne Jackson for this glitzy 5 p.m. gala that raises money for the center’s arts programs. See why this popular fundraiser is going strong at 18 years when you order tickets at www.marcuscenter.org.

June 17—Drag Queen Story Hour at Lincoln Park (1301 W. Hampton Ave.): Story time is family time, so bring yours to this free event where positivity, love, creativity and acceptance take center stage. Enjoy the stories from 1-3 p.m.

June 23—Colin Jost at The Orpheum Theater (216 State St., Madison): Cap off Wisconsin’s pride month with a visit from an SNL favorite. The Weekend Update cutie pie brings his comedy night to Mad City with two shows (7 p.m., and 10 p.m.), so nab your tickets at www.madisonorpheum.com.

June 24 & June 25—Strawberry Festival at Historic Downtown Cedarburg (N70 W6340 Bridge Rd., Cedarburg): From strawberry shortcakes and salsa to wine and art walks, this delightful weekend offers all the sugary sweet charm you can handle. Buy art from local makers, check out the adorable shops, dance at the music stages, and sip and stroll (and nosh) your way through the popular festival. The fun starts at 10 a.m. on both days.