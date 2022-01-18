He’s the One…Or Is He?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I think I found the one! I mean, THE ONE! He’s perfect in every way except that he doesn’t want kids. I do. How can I get him to change his mind and realize that we are destined to be a loving family with children?

Sincerely,

Parent Trap

Dear Trapper,

Oh, sugar…no. How do you change his mind about having children? You don’t! I hate to tell ya, sugar, but this is what’s called a game changer. He’s likely as passionate about not having kids as you are about having them. Explore the topic a bit more if you’d like, but raising children is not something that anyone should be talked into. Find a man who wants to raise a family with you, and your future is sure to be promising, bright and rewarding.

Dear Ruthie,

I met a man on an online dating app for prisoners. He’s way hot but best of all, he’s a good guy. We’ve spent limited time in person, but we’ve been dating for years, and I think he’s the one. He’s being released in March, and my parents are freaking because he’s moving in with me. How can I make my parents accept this addition to our family and to my life?

(Signed)

Intimate with an Inmate

Dear Intimate,

Oh, sugar…no. How can you “make” your parents accept him? You can’t. This is as much a path for them as it is for you. As parents, they want what’s best for you and moving an ex-con into your place doesn’t fit the plans/dreams they had for you. That said, they need to form their own feelings about your orange-clad honey. You can foster a positive relationship between your man and your parents, but everyone is on their own with their feelings regarding this new addition to the family.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 21—Drag Show at Hi-Hat Lounge (1701 N. Arlington St.): The always delightful Melee the Queen hosts this 10 p.m. show that’s simply not to be missed. Grab your BBFs and hit up Hi-Hat Lounge, a Brady Street staple, for a wild night saluting the music, fashion and fun of the ‘90s.

January 21 and January 22—Gallery Night & Day MKE at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (273 E Erie St.): Enjoy two exhibitions in one with this offering from MIAD. Take in “Presence & Persistence: Visions of American Blackness” at the Frederick Layton Gallery as well as “Great Ideas of Humanity: Posters for Thought” in the Brooks Stevens Gallery. Both art shows are free and open to the public. See www.miad.edu/galleries for hours.

January 22—“Rumor Has It: A Tribute to the Music of Adele” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Singer Jennifer Schafer and an impressive group of musicians pay homage to Adele in this soulful concert. See pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets ($25 to $35) to the 7:30 p.m. show.

January 22—Pride Night with the Bucks at Fiserv Forum (Vel R. Phillips Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce teams up with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to host a great night. Watch the Bucks play the Kings at this 7 p.m. game while helping the community (a percent of proceeds goes back to LGBTQ+ causes). Get your special pride package when you purchase tickets at fevo.me/pridenight2022, or see www.wislgbtchamber.com for more information.

January 23—Miss Gay Brew City WI US of A at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Pageants are back, and this popular competition promises an enchanting night of nail-biting entertainment. Milwaukee diva Shannon Dupree hosts the glamours 7 p.m. evening that starts with a $5 door charge and concludes with an exciting crowing you won’t want to miss.

January 25—“Mean Girls” at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.):The tour you’ve been waiting for finally rolls into Cream City for a five-day run. The hilarious show offers all of the campy fun of the movie with great production numbers and more. Swing by www.marcuscenter.org for schedules and tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $131.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.