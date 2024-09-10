He Works/Gets Hard for the Money

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been dating a guy for three months and things are going well. He has some financial problems. (He was let go due to downsizing, another place he worked at closed and plus he got fired from another place.)

To pay rent and stuff, he wants to open an Only Fans page and/or a Chaturbate account to publish his own adult content. (He’s pretty hot.) I’m uneasy with this. He suggested we do scenes together but there’s no way I’m doing that.

He’s made up his mind that he’s doing this, and I’m feeling jealous, upset and sort of lost. I guess I’m not sure what to feel. What do you think I should do?

Thanks,

Just Jeremy

Dear Jeremy,

You don’t say whether or not his venture into the adult industry is a deal breaker. Is it? If so, you need to tell him that asap. Then, if he continues to pursue this type of work, you know he’s not the guy for you. Move on.

If, on the other hand, this is not a deal breaker for you, you need to have a serious talk with him. Let him know of the conflicting feelings you’re experiencing. Tell him what it is you are specifically concerned about should he create and post adult content. Keep the conversation calm and see if there is another way he can make money, if there is some middle ground in the adult arena you might be comfortable with or if this simply isn’t going to work for you—and you need to end the relationship. Good luck! Let me know how it goes!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 12—Arsenic & Old Lace at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): You can’t go wrong with a delightful night of theater, particularly when it features this much-loved comedy. The laughs come quick when you spend the night with twisted sisters Abby and Martha…and “Teddy Roosevelt.” Nab your tickets to the hilarious farce via sunsetplayhouse.com.

September 14—"Bosom Buddies Drag Show” at LaCage NiteClub (801 S. Second St.): I’m thrilled to be a guest at the September edition of this monthly show. Be sure to arrive when the doors open (4 p.m.) because you don’t want to miss all the mixing and mingling before the queens, live singers and other entertainers hit the stage at 5 p.m.

September 14—“A Cabaret: Our Chosen Family” at The Venue (37 S. Water St., Janesville): Pride Theatre Productions hosts this musical salute to rock, country and the LGBTQ+ community. Get ready to sing, dance and party at the 7 p.m. cabaret. Get there early (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) to enjoy cash bars and food trucks. See eventbrite.com for tickets.

September 14—Willow Pill’s “God’s Child Tour” at Miramar Theatre (2846 N. Oakland Ave.): Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, Willow Pill brings her autobiographical show to Cream City with an 8 p.m. performance. There are several ticket/meet-and-greet packages at ticketweb.com.

September 15—Locust Street Bazaar at Various Locations on Locust St. (from Humboldt to Pierce St.): This is one street fest you don’t want to miss. From stages of music and poetry to a petting zoo, vendors and more, it’s a must for your social calendar. The fun runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with donations benefitting the Riverwest Kinship Food Pantry.

September 15—Lez B Social at Estabrook Park Beer Garden (4600 Estabrook Pkwy.): Make new friends, greet familiar faces and celebrate the end of summer with this friendly get-together. The 1 p.m. gathering is open to everyone, so head over to the beer garden before fall settles into Cream City.

September 18—Queer Karaoke at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Cactus Club is a self-described artist-centered community space that’s open to all…and it offers a kick-ass karaoke night! Whether you want to sing a song or simply sit back and watch the fun, this party promises a good time. The music starts at 7 p.m.

